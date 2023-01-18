Love Island drama intensifies as new bombshells choose islanders for dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island drama intensifies as new bombshells choose islanders for dates

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 5.54pm
The Love Island villa (ITV)
The Love Island villa (ITV)

The drama is set to intensify in the Love Island villa on Wednesday night as two new bombshells enter the villa and choose two of their fellow islanders to take on dates.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, a 25-year-old model and property developer, and 24-year-old money adviser David Salako are set to make a shock entrance on the ITV2 dating show.

Before the islanders are made aware of Zara and David’s arrival, not one but two receive a text inviting them on dates with the new bombshells.

After hearing the news, one islander admits: “I think having the two new bombshells will definitely mix things up, it will get people sweating a bit”, while another adds: “I’m absolutely buzzing a new girl is coming in!”

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, newly single islander Will Young decides it is time to “get grafting” after bombshell Tom Clare chose to couple up with his former partner Olivia Hawkins.

Following the re-coupling at the firepit, 23-year-old farmer and TikTok star Will approaches semi-pro footballer Tom, 23, to say: “Honestly, you are well better suited.”

He jokingly adds: “It just means that I’ve got to graft a little harder now.”

Speaking in the beach hut later on, Will says: “(I’ve) got to do a lot of grafting, do a lot of talking and try to take in as much as possible.”

As he sticks to his word, Will is later seen pulling make-up artist Lana Jenkins, who is currently coupled up with financial adviser Ron Hall, for a chat.

After being chosen by Tom, actress Olivia, 27, finds herself conflicted having previously expressed her interest in 21-year-old TV salesman Haris Namani.

Despite Tom’s decision, Haris asks Olivia for a chat and admits: “Out of every girl in here, you are the one that I’m most sexually attracted to, you’re a very good-looking girl.”

Following Haris’s admission, Olivia says: “Looks-wise I feel like he’s (Tom) growing on me but you’re more my type, I’m more physically attracted to you…

“And then personality, the thing that gets me so stuck is the fact that you’re both so different and I just need to decide what I want from a guy.”

Meanwhile, airport security officer Shaq Muhammad cuddles up with Tanya Manhenga after the firepit ceremony and tells the 22-year-old biomedical student: “That was intense, something like that kind of puts things into perspective, in those kinds of situations you…”

After Shaq, 24, trails off, Tanya asks: “You what?”, to which Shaq replies: “I just want to keep you close.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

