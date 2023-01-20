Selina Scott says attending BBC Breakfast anniversary would have been dishonest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Selina Scott says attending BBC Breakfast anniversary would have been dishonest

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 10.52am
Selina Scott worked on Britain’s first early-morning TV news programme for three years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Selina Scott has said celebrating the 40th anniversary of BBC Breakfast with a “grin” would have been “dishonest” due to the treatment she received while doing the show.

The presenter and journalist, 71, launched the morning programme at the corporation as Breakfast Time alongside co-host Frank Bough in January 1983.

She would work at Britain’s first early-morning TV news programme for three years.

The show was later called BBC Breakfast News and is now BBC Breakfast.

On Tuesday, presenters of the BBC’s morning show past and present gathered to reminiscence about how the show has evolved over the years, but Scott did not attend.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Scott said: “I said no because I prefer to look forward rather than back, but also because so much of my time on the hideous red leather sofa made me feel I was a combatant in a war zone.”

Frank Bough and Selina Scott
Scott said Bough sought to “rubbish” her on and off air, including by making alleged sexual comments about her in front of colleagues, and “excruciatingly” trying to kiss her when photographers were around.

She wrote: “If he felt as though he wasn’t drawing enough focus, he would butt into my interviews, disrupting my guest’s train of thought, and leaving me scrambling awkwardly to try to move on to the next section in time.”

Bough’s career with the corporation ended in 1988 when he was sacked after a scandal.

He later spoke of his regret over the incident and said his behaviour had been “exceedingly stupid”.

He died in October 2020 at the age of 87.

Another example, Scott said, of someone taking “liberties” was the late entertainer Jimmy Savile.

He is now believed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, and a 2016 report into his abuse found staff at the BBC missed numerous opportunities to stop him.

At the time, the then BBC chairman Rona Fairhead said she “welcomed and endorsed” the report.

She added: “The BBC owes it to the survivors and to everyone it works with or whose trust is placed in it, to make sure these events can never be repeated.”

In the piece, Scott said she felt she had “no choice” but to kiss Savile on air, as he would not answer her questions if she did not and she felt she had to “create a happy vibe” as part of her job.

She added: “Can you imagine all this being allowed to play out on British TV today? Or that women like me were expected to acquiesce?”

BBC Breakfast 40th anniversary
Scott also said: “Had I appeared on the 40th anniversary show this week, how could I have said any of this?

“It would have been dishonest to just grin and throw out some platitudes as the show tripped down memory lane.”

She added that it is “important that young women in the media today understand the battles fought by my generation” and “vital that the BBC acknowledges its past behaviour, so that each new woman who sits on the Breakfast sofa in the years to come has a better experience than me”.

Scott later worked at the BBC’s The Clothes Show before leaving for the US to be a presenter on the news programme West 57th.

She is also known for her high-profile interviews and profiled former US president Donald Trump in an ITV documentary in the 1990s, followed the now King on a trip to Scotland’s Outer Hebrides for A Prince Among Islands and interviewed the former king of Spain, Juan Carlos.

She began her career in newspapers in Dundee, later joining Grampian Television and ITV’s News At Ten.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

