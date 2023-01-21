Helena Bonham Carter says her entry into the showbiz industry was ‘all a blag’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Helena Bonham Carter says her entry into the showbiz industry was ‘all a blag’

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 2.54am
Helena Bonham Carter says her entry into the showbiz industry was ‘all a blag’ (Ian West/PA)
Helena Bonham Carter says the start of her career and entry into the industry as a teenager was “all a blag”.

The Hollywood star, known for roles in Harry Potter, Fight Club and Sweeney Todd, said that at an early age she “decided to be confident” and was “much wiser than I am now”.

Speaking to Caitlin Moran in an interview for The Times, the actress discussed all manner of subjects including public perception, handwriting and dogs, as well as her upcoming ITV series Nolly.

The Crown Season Three Premiere – London
The show, written by Russell T Davies, explores the story of Crossroads star Noele Gordon, who was infamously and controversially sacked from the show at the age of 61.

Bonham Carter, 56, was catapulted to international fame at the age of 19, following her performance in A Room With A View, in which she starred opposite Julian Sands.

The actress’s mother suffered a mental breakdown when she was young and her father had a stroke when she was 13.

Speaking about her teenage years and introduction to the creative industry, she said: “It was all a blag.”

“Dad was ill, and I just had this moment of realising, ‘Ok, a terrible thing has happened. I’m mistress of my own destiny now.’ I was very serious at 13.”

Bonham Carter said that after somewhat disingenuously winning a high school writing competition, she had used the money to get headshot photos done and called an agent.

“(I said) ‘I want to act. Please help me! I’d be interested in going to auditions.’ I had decided to be confident,” she said.

“I was very underconfident at 11. So when I went to senior school, I thought, ‘This is the time you can reinvent yourself – and if you project a different self, people will believe in that’.”

She added: “I was quite wise then. I promise you: I was much, much wiser then than I am now.”

The full interview with Helena Bonham Carter can be found in The Times.

