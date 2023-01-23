Carley Stenson reveals how pal Oti Mabuse will judge her during Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carley Stenson reveals how pal Oti Mabuse will judge her during Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 12.03am
Carley Stenson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Carley Stenson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Actress Carley Stenson has said Oti Mabuse will not “hold back on her comments” while judging her on Dancing On Ice, despite their friendship.

The former Hollyoaks star, 40, is among the 11 celebrity contestants being put through their paces in the new series of ITV’s ice skating competition.

Stenson delivered her first performance on Sunday with her professional partner Mark Hanretty, and went on to top the leaderboard with a score of 32, with all four judges giving her eight points.

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac (Hello! magazine)

Mabuse, who is one of the judges on the skating competition, was previously a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Stenson’s husband Danny Mac in 2016.

Mabuse and Mac went on to reach the final and after spending so much time together with Stenson, they became good friends.

However, Stenson told Hello! magazine that Mabuse had said to her: “I’m a friend, but I’m definitely going to be watching out.”

The actress added: “So she will be putting me through my paces and won’t hold back on her comments.”

Stenson, who recently appeared in the play Dial M For Murder and the musical From Here To Eternity, is also mother to daughter Skye, who was born in June 2021.

“Life is beautiful but bonkers right now. We want to keep Skye’s life really normal and fun and not chaotic, even though ours will be,” the actress said.

“In all honesty, I thought I might not be able to do the show, but we figured it out somehow with the support of our family and friends – and Danny, of course.

“He is so excited for me. He wants me to embrace every moment of it.”

Despite her excitement about the show, Stenson said she struggles with leaving her child to go to work.

She said: “I feel awful when I’m not with her. Mum guilt is real – it’s part of my DNA now.

“I remember my first day back to work, when Skye had a rash. I got off the Tube and I could have gone left to work or right to go home, and I had to ring my mum and say ‘Please tell me what to do’. It was horrible.

“But I knew Skye was with my mother-in-law, who is a nurse, so she could not have been in better hands.”

Mac, 34, who stars in Pretty Woman at London’s Savoy Theatre, described his wife as “superwoman” to Hello! magazine.

He said: “Carley went from working full-time, then the pandemic hit, then getting pregnant and having a baby.

“It must be so hard for any new mum to regain their independence, go back to work, and she has managed to do it.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.

