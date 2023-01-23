Hundreds of children enjoy free books thanks to Dolly Parton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds of children enjoy free books thanks to Dolly Parton

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 12.03am Updated: January 23 2023, 12.50am
The music star set up the charity (Yui Mok/PA)
The music star set up the charity (Yui Mok/PA)

Children across Scotland have received more than 25,000 free books thanks to a partnership between country music star Dolly Parton and the Wheatley Foundation.

The foundation, part of the Wheatley Group, teamed up with Parton’s Imagination Library to help children develop their reading skills.

Imagination Library was set up by the singer in 1995 and allows children under the age of five to be sent a specially chosen book free of charge every month until their fifth birthday.

Paddy Gray
Paddy Gray, from the Wheatley Group board, hailed the scheme (Handout/PA)

On National Reading Day on January 23, the Wheatley Foundation announced that a total of 1,293 young children have signed up to the scheme – with 25,206 books delivered since 2018.

The books are available to tenants of Wheatley Homes in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dumfries and Galloway.

Wheatley Foundation chairman Professor Paddy Gray said: “The Imagination Library is a great way of introducing toddlers to the joys of reading.

“As well as increasing opportunities for children in later life, it really encourages regular family time too.

“On National Reading Day, we are proud to be able to announce that we have already distributed 25,000 books to children across Wheatley communities.”

Lyndsay Calderwood, from Stranraer, signed up her three-year-old son Alfie to the scheme 12 months ago.

The 37-year old said: “We love the Imagination Library. I worked as a nursery nurse and I know how important reading is for a child.

“It’s great to have access to this scheme and it is great to get a new story delivered every month. Alfie loves reading as it is, but a new book really prompts him to read. It’s lovely that the parcel is addressed to him, and he loves opening it.

“The Imagination Library is a great service. New books can be expensive, so this can be beneficial for lots of families and their children.”

The flagship programme of Parton’s charity, The Dollywood Foundation, has gifted over 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

Wheatley Homes South customer Lyndsay Calderwood and Alfie
Lyndsay Calderwood and Alfie use the scheme (Handout/PA)

The Imagination Library sends more than two million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age five.

Parton said she envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.

Kirsty Hill, regional director (Scotland), The Dollywood Foundation, added: “We are excited to be celebrating alongside the Wheatley Foundation as we deliver the 25,000th Imagination Library book to children living in their communities. Dolly Parton’s ongoing commitment to support children in Scotland through her Imagination Library means more and more families can experience the magic of a new book arriving every month – but we could never do it alone.

“We know the Wheatley Group share our passion to help give children the best start in life and without their commitment to Dolly’s vision none of this would have been possible. I look forward to celebrating the next big milestone as we continue to work together and support more children to dream big.”

