The Strokes announced as a headliner for All Points East

American rock band The Strokes have been announced as a headliner for All Points East 2023.

The New York-based five-piece, which includes lead singer Julian Casablancas, will be joined in London’s Victoria Park on Friday August 25 by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The organisers said the day is set to be a “huge day of anthemic rock from New York and beyond”.

Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, pictured at Reading Festival, as the band is announced for All Points East (Yui Mok/PA)

Grammy-winners The Strokes, known for early 2000s hits like Last Nite and Reptilia, previously played the festival in 2019.

They released their last album The New Abnormal in 2020 which reached number three in the UK charts.

Australian punks Amyl And The Sniffers, American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, rock band Black Midi, indie rock band Julie, three-piece female rock band HotWax, and singer-songwriter Nieve Ella also join the line-up this summer.

Norwegian indie pop artist Girl In Red will also play the festival for the first time.

In November, Stormzy was announced as the first headliner for Friday August 18.

The 29-year-old grime star will also create his own line-up for This Is What We Mean Day.

The All Points East festival launched in 2018 and has featured headliners including Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala and The National.

– Tickets for Friday August 25 go on general sale on Friday January 27 at 10am.