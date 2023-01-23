PantsToLeukaemia: Stars and public put pants on their heads for boy with cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
#PantsToLeukaemia: Stars and public put pants on their heads for boy with cancer

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 3.20pm
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have shared snaps of them with their pants on their head (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have shared snaps of them with their pants on their head (Ian West/PA)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have shared pictures of themselves with pants on their heads to support leukaemia charities after Zoe Ball’s four-year-old nephew was diagnosed with the disease.

The initiative was set up by BBC Radio 2 presenter Ball’s sister Hannah Peckham, a school friend of ITV This Morning’s Willoughby, whose son Bodhi has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

It calls on social media users to don underwear as a hat and share images with the hashtag #PantsToLeukaemia, inspired by a photograph Peckham shared with her friends.

Philip Schofield posing with pants on head on Instagram stories
Phillip Schofield was nominated by Peckham (Instagram/PA)

After Bodhi’s diagnosis in November, Peckham “set up a little group chat to keep our friends updated”.

“It was Bodhi’s fourth birthday on Thursday and he was admitted to the hospital again on Friday, so we had to cancel his superhero birthday party on Sunday,” she told the PA news agency.

“I was updating the group and snapped a picture of Bodhi, and like a typical four-year-old he was wearing his socks, and vest and then had his pants on his head.

“All of the group replied in solidarity, with their pictures, and no one in there really knows each other so it was really nice.

“We thought this could be a good way to raise some money and take our minds off of it, and it is wonderful to see people getting involved.”

She added that those wanting to get involved should take a picture of themselves or someone else with pants or a “brief bonnet” on their head, donate to a leukaemia charity such as Leukaemia UK, Young Lives or Rocking Horse, then make a post explaining what they are doing and tagging friends asking them to get involved.

Peckham has asked Instagram users to tag her handle, @h.j.peckham, and use the hashtags #PantsToLeukaemia, #postyourpants, #leukaemiaispants, or #teambodhi.

Willoughby donned a pair of white briefs and pouted for her post and nominated Emma Bunton, Gok Wan, Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Schofield.

Holly Willoughby in Instagram story with pants on head
Willoughby went to school with Peckham (Instagram/PA)

Joining the trend, Schofield shared an Instagram story adorned by a pair of white Calvin Klein boxers, which he added made him “look like a chef”, tagging and nominating fellow celebrities Oti Mabuse, Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes to do the same.

Dozens of fellow social media users have also followed suit after Ball shared a description of the initiative on her breakfast show on BBC Radio 2.

