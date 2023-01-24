Love Island contestant Haris Namani leaves villa – reports

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island contestant Haris Namani has left the villa, according to reports.

The 21-year-old TV salesman, from Doncaster, departed the ITV2 show on Monday night, The Sun reported.

The scenes are expected to feature in future episodes.

Ahead of entering the villa, Namani said he had “never found love” and hoped joining the show would help him find the “right one”.

Haris Namani (ITV)

A Love Island spokeswoman said: “We would never comment on dumpings or show formats to avoid ruining the show for the viewers.”

The Sun previously reported a video from before his time on the show appeared to show Namani involved in a street fight.

During his time in the villa, he was involved in a heated exchange with airport security officer Shaq Muhammad following a game of beer pong.

The game saw Shaq’s partner kissed by newcomer David Salako.

Afterwards, Namani quizzed Shaq about the kiss before Shaq accused him of attempting to aggravate the situation.

However, they later appeared to settle their differences, with Shaq saying: “I get that you’re young and you’ve got all this energy and things like that, but sometimes you need to understand certain situations and know what to say, and when to say it, and I don’t think you get that.”

The launch of the dating show’s ninth series earlier this month saw a fresh crop of islanders enter a luxury villa in South Africa.

Before the series aired, ITV announced that contestants would have to disable their social media accounts to protect both them and their families.

This is in addition to other duty-of-care measures introduced for previous series.