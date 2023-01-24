Collecting MBE ‘very special’, Coronation Street star Helen Worth says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Collecting MBE ‘very special’, Coronation Street star Helen Worth says

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 1.41pm Updated: January 24 2023, 5.56pm
Actress Helen Worth is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Actress Helen Worth is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Coronation Street actress Helen Worth has spoken of her pride after being made an MBE by the “gorgeous” Prince of Wales.

She received the award at Windsor Castle on Tuesday in an investiture ceremony which saw England’s chief nurse Ruth May also receive honours from William.

Mrs Worth, who has played Gail Platt on the soap since 1974, told the PA news agency: “He (William) was so lovely, so easy. He asked all the right questions. He was very complimentary.”

She added: “It just feels absolutely wonderful. To collect an MBE is very special.

“But to receive it in this beautiful building and to be able to walk through it and look at all these pictures and tapestries, I love castles and houses in history, and so for me to come here today is just absolutely wonderful.”

Helen Worth
Helen Worth after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She said she plans to celebrate the day with her husband and her friends in Windsor after staying overnight in a hotel.

“I think we might find a few more reasons to celebrate,” she laughed.

She added: “To have had a job and one that I love, and to be able to work in it is quite extraordinary. And then to get an award for it is just the icing on the cake.

“I have a little time off to begin with but I will walk in with my medal the day I do.

“There are quite a few medals scattered around the cast. They’ve all already been given them. I’m bringing up the rear really.”

Ruth May, NHS England’s chief nursing officer, received a damehood for her contribution to nursing, midwifery and the NHS.

Dame Ruth Beverley, also known as Ruth May, is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire
Dame Ruth Beverley, also known as Ruth May, is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She told PA it was a fitting celebration of nurses’ “amazing contribution” to the country.

She said: “It is a huge privilege to be here in Windsor Castle and seeing the Prince of Wales this morning.

“I had the great privilege to talk to the Prince of Wales this morning during my investiture and we talked about the amazing contribution that nurses and midwives have made during this pandemic. I’m very proud to be a nurse.”

She added: “I shall be back to work tomorrow. And until then I’m going to enjoy having time with my family and it’s my opportunity to say thank you.

“We were here yesterday and my mum and her husband have come up from Wales. My brother-in-law and family have come from Norfolk. So, yes, we are very privileged to be here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Actress Helen Worth is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented