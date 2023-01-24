Irish talent well represented at 95th Oscar nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Irish talent well represented at 95th Oscar nominations

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 2.51pm
Irish talent well represented at 95th Oscar nominations (AP)
Irish talent well represented at 95th Oscar nominations (AP)

Irish talent put in a fantastic showing at the 95th Oscar nominations, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor, and best supporting actor and actress.

Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with a total of nine nominations – beaten only by sci-fi thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The film’s four main stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon were all nominated – while McDonagh scooped a nod for best director.

Nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, in-person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Farrell received his first best actor Oscar nomination, alongside veteran English actor Bill Nighy and Normal People star Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.

The nomination continues Farrell’s successful awards season run, having been nominated for both a Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild gong for his performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Nighy’s nod comes for his turn in Living, in which he portrays a veteran civil servant who is inspired to make the most of his remaining days, following a life of tedium.

Mescal earned his nomination for his role in coming-of-age drama Aftersun.

Irish talent was well-represented across other major categories, with Gleeson nominated for best actor in a supporting role for The Banshees Of Inisherin, alongside Keoghan, and Condon recognised in the best supporting actress category.

Angela Bassett, star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, joined Condon as a nominee for best supporting actress – becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be nominated for their work in one of the franchise’s films.

English actress Andrea Riseborough joined frontrunners Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh in the best actress category, following a grassroots awards season campaign.

Blanchett and Yeoh, who have both been recognised previously, earned nominations for Tar and Everything Everywhere All At Once, respectively.

Riseborough received the nod for her work in To Leslie.

Michelle Williams was also nominated for best actress, following a campaign to recognise her acclaimed performance as Mitzi, the piano-playing mother in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, rather than as a best supporting role.

Everything Everywhere All At Once once again led nominations, with a total of 11, closely followed by The Banshees Of Inisherin and All Quiet On The Western Front, which both received nine.

All three received nominations in the coveted best picture category, along with Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

They were joined in the 10-strong category by blockbuster sequels Avatar: The Way Of Water; Top Gun: Maverick; as well as Elvis, Tar, Triangle Of Sadness and Women Talking.

Noticeable snubs came for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Babylon and The Whale, which did not feature on the list.

Elsewhere, Charlie Mackesy’s heart-warming story The Boy, the Mole, The Fox And The Horse received an Oscar nomination for best animated short film.

Oscar-winning English designer Jenny Beavan was nominated yet again in the best costume category, for her work on Mrs Harris Goes To Paris.

The star-studded Oscars ceremony, due to be hosted by US talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

