Holocaust survivors to feature in new photography exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Holocaust survivors to feature in new photography exhibition

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 3.57pm Updated: January 25 2023, 1.00am
A person looks at the Generations portraits exhibited for the first time at IWM North in Manchester for Holocaust Memorial Day (Peter Byrne/PA)
A person looks at the Generations portraits exhibited for the first time at IWM North in Manchester for Holocaust Memorial Day (Peter Byrne/PA)

Photographs of survivors of the Nazi genocide of Jews have gone on display in a new exhibition to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Manchester.

Generations: Portraits Of Holocaust Survivors, brings together more than 60 contemporary portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families, including photos taken by Catherine, Princess of Wales, a keen photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society (RPS).

The exhibition, first shown in London in 2021 and Paris last year, features four new photographs, all taken by RPS president Simon Hill, of Holocaust survivors who made new lives after the Second World War and brought up families in the North West of England.

They include married couple, Werner Lachs, 96 and his wife Ruth, 86, who visited the exhibition at the Imperial War Museum North in Manchester ahead of its opening.

Holocaust Memorial Day
Werner and Ruth Lachs (Peter Byrne/PA)

Both lost extended family to the Holocaust but Werner’s family escaped Germany thanks to an MI6 agent and Ruth was hidden by sympathisers, but her younger brother was murdered in Auschwitz.

Mrs Lachs, from Prestwich, Manchester, said: “It won’t be forgotten the terrible times we had with the Nazis and we hope it never happens again, it’s just a reminder to people that the generations have, thank goodness, that people have children, made a decent life after the war for themselves.

“I think about it, but thank goodness we come out of it and I did think about the future and got settled, had a family and thank goodness we have nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, so I’m glad that I managed to make a reasonable life for myself.”

The exhibition aims to capture the connections between Holocaust survivors and the younger generations of their families, shining a light on the full lives they have lived and our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on.

The rise of Adolf Hitler as German dictator and the persecution of Europe’s Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators between 1933 and 1945 led to the mass extermination of six million lives, most murdered in gas chambers or shot.

Royal visit to Germany – Day One
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin (Jane Barlow/PA)

Simon Hill, the Royal Photographic Society’s President said, “It has been an immense privilege to meet each of these camp survivors and refugees and to explore with them their unique stories.”

Justin Cohen, a newspaper editor for Jewish News who came up with the idea of a photography exhibition and made contact with the Princess of Wales through Buckingham Palace, hopes there will be more events worldwide.

He said: “In the wake of the United Arab Emirates’ historic decision to include Holocaust education in their curriculum for school children, my ultimate goal would be to see the exhibition in that country and wider parts of the Arab world.”

Generations: Portraits Of Holocaust Survivors is a free exhibition opening at IWM North on January 27 and running until summer 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
A person looks at the Generations portraits exhibited for the first time at IWM North in Manchester for Holocaust Memorial Day (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented