Robbie Williams stars as voice of Felix the cat in new pet food advert

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 12.02am Updated: January 25 2023, 1.14am
Robbie Williams sings It’s Great To Be a Cat for pet food brand Felix (Felix/Linda Hastrich)
Robbie Williams sings It's Great To Be a Cat for pet food brand Felix (Felix/Linda Hastrich)

The cat is out of the bag as Robbie Williams will star as the voice of Felix, the feline behind the cat food brand, in a newly recorded song.

The 48-year-old pop star sings It’s Great To Be A Cat, a tune set to feature in new Felix adverts.

Williams, who found fame with hit boyband Take That before embarking on a successful solo career, said his involvement with pet care business Purina has partly been inspired by having “many feline friends over the years”.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of cats,” he said.

“After studying their fascinating behaviour, I can confidently say, It’s Great To Be A Cat.”

Felix/Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams stars alongside an animated version of Felix in a new video (Felix/Linda Hastrich)

He wrote and created the track, available at FelixandRobbie.com, and also appears in a short film alongside an animated Felix, premiering on Wednesday at 5pm.

“I’m so excited to be launching our latest It’s Great To Be A Cat campaign with Robbie Williams,” senior brand manager at Purina UK & Ireland Rebecca Marshall said.

Robbie Williams
Williams has teamed up with cat food brand Felix (Felix/Linda Hastrich)

“The two truly are the pURRfect match and the new track is one that will definitely get everyone in a playful mood.”

