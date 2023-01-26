Trump baby blimp inflated again to establish ‘how best to preserve it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trump baby blimp inflated again to establish ‘how best to preserve it’

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 12.05am
The blimp was gifted to the Museum of London (Museum of London/PA)
The blimp was gifted to the Museum of London (Museum of London/PA)

The return of the Donald Trump baby blimp, the huge inflatable depicting the former US president in a nappy and clutching a mobile phone, has begun with a test inflation by the Museum of London.

A conservation analysis of the blimp has led staff at the museum, its “final resting place” after it took to the skies above Parliament Square during protests over Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK in June 2019, to blow the balloon up once again.

Trump baby blimp
Staff at the Museum of London conducted a test inflation of the blimp (Museum of London/PA)

It was gifted to the museum in January 2021 and specialist manufacturers have inflated it to check if it is structurally sound, how long it holds air for, and to make any small repairs.

The test was also part of a longer process for the museum’s plan of long-term preservation and any future display for the blimp, with a hope that it will go on show at the Museum of London’s new home in West Smithfield, which is due to open in 2026.

Trump baby blimp deflated
The test inflation forms part of a conservation analysis (Museum of London/PA)

“It is always a challenge to preserve objects that are meant to be short-lived like the Trump blimp,” a spokesperson from the Museum of London said.

“It was made to be flown over Parliament Square during the then-president Trump’s visit to London in 2019, a quick, flexible and visible icon, as opposed to the permanent statues in Parliament Square made from the much more durable materials.

Trump baby blimp
The Trump baby blimp was paraded through London in 2019 (Museum of London/PA)

“We have worked together with scientists at University College London and the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, to analyse the composition of the plastic … The blimp is made from PVC material, it is soft and flexible and very thin, much like a giant beach ball.

“Plastics age and break down in sometimes unexpected ways, so this will help us establish how we can best preserve it in the long-term as part of our collection.”

The inflation is the final test as the balloon joins other pieces in the museum’s protest collection, including objects relating to the suffrage movement, and banners, flags and placards from protests for more accessible public transport.

