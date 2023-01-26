Sir David Attenborough: ‘Internal BBC politics’ took my career abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir David Attenborough: ‘Internal BBC politics’ took my career abroad

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 12.05am
Sir David Attenborough and Chris Packham discussed the natural world on Winterwatch (BBC/PA)
Sir David Attenborough and Chris Packham discussed the natural world on Winterwatch (BBC/PA)

Sir David Attenborough has said “internal BBC politics” resulted in him spending much of his career documenting wildlife abroad rather than in the British Isles.

The broadcaster and naturalist, 96, said that when he joined the corporation in 1952 he was soon offered Africa as his area of specialism, which suited him “down to the ground”.

He is now presenting a five-part series called Wild Isles which aims to shine a light on the impressive nature closer to home.

Sir David Attenborough portrait
Sir David Attenborough is presenting new series about the British Isles (Victoria Jones/PA)

Speaking to presenter Chris Packham for Winterwatch, he was asked whether he had always wanted to make a series about British wildlife.

He said: “Well, yes, and it’s just internal BBC politics.

“I joined (the BBC) in 1952, and television was restricted to London only.

“Bristol had a Natural History Unit on the radio but it didn’t have television.

“So we had a great meeting and they said: ‘Look here, you’re doing natural history and I think we should come to some agreement on this, because when television comes here we want to do natural history television. Tell you what, we’ll do British natural history, and you can do all this stuff in Africa.’

“And I said, ‘That suits me down to the ground’ so this is a great ambition fulfilled.”

The natural history series will have an introductory episode explaining why Britain and Ireland are globally important for nature.

The remaining four hour-long episodes will celebrate the Isles’ four key habitats – woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine.

Sir David also addressed the lack of action taken on climate change, saying: “The first half we’ve done.

“The United Nations, world leaders, people saying the right things, doing the right things, but I don’t see the results.

“I have no idea (what’s going to happen).

“We just have to keep the pressure on, whether we’re winning or losing, we should be doing all we possibly can.

“And I think that we are. Lots of people are, all over, all kinds of organisations.”

He also said he “personally won’t have a long-lasting legacy” despite his work to improve awareness of the issues affecting the natural world globally.

He added: “But I think that the policy of the BBC of putting on natural history at peak hours and so on, with your programmes and my programmes, has actually raised an awareness of the natural world in British people, which is quite remarkable.

“It’s an awareness which I don’t think exists anywhere else actually.”

The full interview airs on Winterwatch on BBC Two and iPlayer at 8pm on January 26 and 27.

Wild Isles airs on BBC One and iPlayer in spring.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented