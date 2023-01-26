Joanna Gosling thanks her ‘family’ at BBC News as she delivers final broadcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joanna Gosling thanks her ‘family’ at BBC News as she delivers final broadcast

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 1.51pm Updated: January 26 2023, 1.57pm
Joanna Gosling (Alamy/PA)
Joanna Gosling (Alamy/PA)

Joanna Gosling thanked her colleagues at BBC News and described them as “like family” as she made her final broadcast for the channel.

The presenter and journalist, who joined the broadcaster 23 years ago in September 1999, was met with applause from inside the studio as she came off air just before 1pm.

Gosling is among those who have taken voluntary redundancy amid plans for the BBC to merge its international and domestic news channels.

She said: “Now it is just about time for me to say goodbye for the last time.

“I am signing off after 23 years at BBC News and before I go there are just a few things I wanted to say. I know this job is personal.

“We come directly into your home to tell you what is happening – good, bad, funny, sad. And in doing my work I always consider how you might be responding to the news you are hearing and what you might want to know.

“But your response to me leaving has been completely unexpected and I have been really touched by the wave of warmth and kindness from you, and I want to say thank you for all of your good wishes. It really has meant a lot to me.”

Gosling also thanked those who had shared their stories with her as well as her colleagues “past and present”.

She added: “I have learned from you, I have loved working with you and I have valued your support since I started out at 22.

“I have never failed to be impressed by the talent, skills and dedication of the people around me. We are a team, but it has felt like family.”

Becoming emotional, she added: “Lucky me to have had this great job that has never felt like a job. Thank you for having me.”

The BBC announced in July that BBC News and BBC World News are to merge to create a single 24-hour TV channel, resulting in job losses, as part of its new digital-first strategy.

David Eades and Tim Willcox are also among those leaving the corporation.

David Eades and Tim Willcox
David Eades and Tim Willcox (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Earlier this month Gosling confirmed her departure from the BBC.

She tweeted: “You may have already heard, but I wanted to confirm, that I have decided to leave the BBC and will go off air on the 26th January.

“I am very grateful for the kind messages I’ve had from so many of you. I’m proud of my career in news. Now it is time for new beginnings.”

Gosling worked for Sky News before joining the BBC.

She is an accredited mediator and also published her first book, Simply Wonderwoman, in 2011 as a strategy for women coping with busy lives.

She was also a presenter on the Victoria Derbyshire show between 2015 and 2020 while Derbyshire underwent treatment for breast cancer which limited her appearances.

Gosling’s salary for 2021/22 was listed as between £155,000 and £159,999 in the BBC annual report.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented