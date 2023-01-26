You, Me And The Big C podcast announces live special in memory of late hosts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
You, Me And The Big C podcast announces live special in memory of late hosts

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 3.33pm
Lauren Mahon, Dame Deborah James and Rachael Bland (BBC/PA)
Lauren Mahon, Dame Deborah James and Rachael Bland (BBC/PA)

The You, Me And The Big C podcast is to record a special episode celebrating the legacies of its former co-hosts Dame Deborah James and Rachael Bland.

The series, which launched in March 2018, has won acclaim for its candid discussions about the practicalities of living with cancer, from hair loss to dealing with finances.

Presented by Lauren Mahon and Bland’s widower Steve, the one-off episode will be recorded in front of a live audience at the Radio Theatre, London.

Dame Deborah Jones death
Dame Deborah James and Steve Bland after You, Me And The Big C won best podcast at the Tric Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

It will feature conversations with friends of the podcast who have been affected in different ways, such as Dame Deborah’s brother and sister, researcher and oncologist Sacha Howell, cancer patient Jay Mclaughlin, and Leanne Pero, who has recovered from the illness.

You, Me And The Big C began in 2018 with Mahon presenting alongside columnist and deputy head teacher Dame Deborah and BBC Radio 5 Live newsreader Bland.

Dame Deborah, known by her social media handle Bowelbabe, died last June at the age of 40, five years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Bland died aged 40 in 2018 after being treated for breast cancer.

Mahon said: “It’s the first time we’ll be recording in front of a live audience – something we’ve wanted to do for the longest time.

“It’ll be bittersweet that Deb isn’t with us to fulfil our dream but we hope we do both her and Rach proud.

“It’s our chance to properly honour our amazing podcast and celebrate the legacy of our amazing pals.”

Rachael Bland death
Rachael Bland died after being diagnosed with breast cancer (BBC/PA)

Alongside the new episode, Radio 5 Live will host a “day of hope” with stories from cancer patients and family members, conversations with experts and live broadcasts from Great Ormond Street Hospital and The Institute of Cancer Research.

On the breakfast show, presenters Rachel Burden and Chris Warburton will discuss the legacy of the podcast hosts and speak to Bland’s mother Gayna, along with the chief executive of Cancer Research UK.

Nicky Campbell will host a live phone-in where listeners of the podcast will be encouraged to discuss their own cancer treatments.

Naga Munchetty’s show will be broadcast live from Great Ormond Street Hospital where she will speak to doctors and 14-year-old Alyssa, who is cancer-free after an experimental treatment called base-editing.

The special episode will be available on BBC Sounds from Monday January 30.

