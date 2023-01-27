Rita Ora confirms marriage to Taika Waititi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rita Ora has confirmed her marriage to New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, saying she is “officially off the market”.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter and The Masked Singer panellist said she had a “nice and perfect” wedding, as she released her new single You Only Love Me about her romantic journey with Oscar-winning Waititi on Friday.

When asked on Heart Breakfast With Jamie Theakston And Amanda Holden if she was married to the director, Ora said: “Yes, yes, so you know, here we are. Everything happens for a reason people, I am officially off the market.”

She began dating Waititi after moving to Australia in 2021 to work as a coach on the local version of The Voice.

The following year, after a number of joint red carpet appearances, they co-hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) together in November.

She said her new song is inspired by the start of her relationship with Waititi, 47, who recently starred in romantic comedy series Our Flag Means Death about pirates.

Waititi is known as the writer, producer and director of Jojo Rabbit, which he also starred in and for which he won the prize for writing (adapted screenplay) at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020, as well as for writing and directing 2022 Marvel film Thor: Love And Thunder.

Ora said the music video for You Only Love Me, which sees Ora as a bride, is about a wedding that “didn’t go to plan” and is unlike her own story.

She added: “I did want to play on the fact that I’ve chosen to keep (my wedding) kind of more private… and just to myself a bit more but I did want to play on what could have been, so this is what I’m giving to the public on what could have been.”

The video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield, with a The Stepford Wives meets Alice In Wonderland narrative, also features cameos from Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Chelsea Handler, and her fairy godmother, played by Sharon Stone.

Speaking about her own wedding, Ora said: “It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it. It was just nice and perfect. Completely how I wanted it, just to myself…It was really sweet.”

Ora said she has not decided whether to change her surname to Waititi.

She added: “I’ve definitely thought about it, but I’ve worked very hard for this Ora name, I have to say.”

Ora will debut a performance of her new track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 1 and plans an upcoming album.

She is also an actress and will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro in the upcoming film Tin Soldier.