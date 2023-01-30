Diana’s ex-butler Paul Burrell reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diana’s ex-butler Paul Burrell reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 11.46am
Former royal butler Paul Burrell has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer (Ian West/PA)
Former royal butler Paul Burrell has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer (Ian West/PA)

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, saying he is on an “emotional educational rollercoaster” as he learns more about his condition.

Burrell, a friend and confidante to Diana, Princess of Wales, said he is urging other men to get tested as he was “lucky” that a routine check spotted his symptomless cancer.

When asked on ITV’s Lorraine about how he is feeling, the TV personality, 64, said: “I’m tired because I’m on hormone therapy at the moment and it’s sort of robbing me of my testosterone.

“So my beard isn’t growing like it should and I’m tired, I’m emotional and I get hot flushes.”

Discussing with host Lorraine Kelly how doctors discovered the cancer, Burrell said on Monday: “In the summer I had to go for a medical for a TV programme I was doing and there duty of care was that I had a full MOT.

“Out of that came a surprisingly high PSA test. I had no idea what a PSA test was and apparently it’s a chemical that’s released by your prostate gland.

“So I went to my GP, he said, ‘This is unusual’ (and) he examined me and said ‘You seem to be fairly normal. I’ll send you for an MRI scan’ and the MRI scan, of course, was the window which they looked through and saw a shadow on my prostate.”

Burrell added: “I’m on an emotional educational rollercoaster of ups and downs and not knowing where I’m going to be the next minute.

“Having the biopsy itself and finding the cancer, wrapping Christmas presents (recently) and thinking, ‘Am I going to do this next year? Am I going to be here? I need to tell my boys.’

“I went to America over Christmas and told them, and they sat with me and held me and said, ‘Dad, we need to spend more time with you.’ And that’s what it’s about.”

Burrell urged other people to get tested, saying: “You realise that there are thousands of men out there, like me, that had no symptoms, that didn’t realise what was happening, and it could be too late.

“So my message is – I was lucky, I was really lucky, they caught it at the beginning, an early diagnosis.

“Men out there can go to their GP and ask for a PSA test, men over 50 … and especially if you’ve got history in the family.”

Burrell will have his first prostate cancer operation on February 27 and will document his progress on Lorraine.

Paul Burrell
Paul Burrell arrives back in London after his stint on I’m A Celebrity… in 2004 (Mark Lees/PA)

Prostate Cancer UK chief executive Laura Kerby said Burrell sharing his story on a “high-profile public platform” was “brave and selfless”.

She added: “Unfortunately, early prostate cancer usually doesn’t have any symptoms, which is why men over 50 need to be aware of their risk.

“We also strongly recommend that black men and men with a family history of prostate cancer should speak to their GP from the age of 45.”

Aside from his former job in the royal household, Burrell is also known for his appearances on a number of TV shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004 when he came runner-up to winner comedian Joe Pasquale.

He then headed to the jungle for the Australian version of the show in 2018 and has been in other celebrity shows such as Stars In Their Eyes, Celebrity Big Brother and Australian Princess.

Burrell has also contributed to a number of documentaries about the royal family.

