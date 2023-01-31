Ukraine ‘hopes war will be over by time Eurovision 2023 takes place’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine ‘hopes war will be over by time Eurovision 2023 takes place’

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 6.26pm
The Ukraine flag flies above St George's Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Ukraine flag flies above St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ukraine is hoping that the war will be over in May so citizens can travel to see the Eurovision Song Contest, a manager at the country’s public broadcaster said.

The Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC) is also advising the BBC and Liverpool on how to create the right “vibe” for the international music event when the UK city plays host in May.

Oksana Skybinska, an activity manager from the international co-operation department at the UA:PBC, told the PA news agency on Tuesday that she “really hopes” no other country is put in a similar situation due to an invasion.

Eurovision 2023
Eurovision Song Contest branding on display at St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

When asked if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or other political figures would be attending Eurovision, she said: “For today’s ceremony, the mayor of Kyiv has prepared a video message, a welcome message, on behalf of the previous host city of Kyiv (who) hosted the contest in 2017.”

She added that Vitali Klitschko has sent a remote recording as Eurovision’s handover and allocation draw programme takes place on Tuesday due to local leaders being needed at home.

Ms Skybinska also said: “We all hope that the war will be over by May, and as many people as possible from different groups of (the) population will be able to come (to Liverpool).

“We are hopeful about that, and then closer to the event of course a decision will be made (about) who will be able to come.”

She added: “We’re really open and really want to give as much information (to the BBC and Liverpool), as much advice, as much expertise as possible, so that this year’s Eurovision does really have…(a) Ukrainian vibe.”

Her organisation held the national competition to select Ukraine’s 2023 contestant, which will be Tvorchi, performing Heart Of Steel.

It is the first country to select its performers for this year and Ms Skybinska, who was head of the delegation for Ukraine when Kalush Orchestra won last year, said she was “really happy and proud” they managed to achieve it, given the circumstances.

She added: “We are really happy that we managed to hold this national selection basically in the Metro, underground.

“This is something that doesn’t happen in normal circumstances and shouldn’t happen (again) in any other country.”

During a press event on Tuesday about Eurovision, Mykola Chernotytskyi, chief executive at the UA:PBC, also said he welcomed the opportunity for the world to delve deeper into Ukrainian culture.

He added: “(Our) culture (has an) absolutely difference with Russian culture and I think Eurovision for us is like one way to show this.”

Mr Chernotytskyi also said Liverpool was the “best prepared” to host the event for Ukraine and he hoped to see his country’s “spirit” throughout the competition.

He added: “It was very fantastical… when yesterday evening I saw (the) Ukrainian flag under St George’s Hall.”

The landmark also features the new Eurovision Song Contest 2023 branding, revealed on Tuesday, showing hearts beating together in the colours of the Ukrainian and UK flags.

The new slogan of this year’s event, United By Music, “reflects the very origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries”, according to the BBC.

The 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on Liverpool’s waterfront will host the contest in May.

