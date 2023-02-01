Ex-Apple guru gives Comic Relief red nose ‘most dramatic makeover’ since 1988

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ex-Apple guru gives Comic Relief red nose ‘most dramatic makeover’ since 1988

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 12.04am
Sir Lenny Henry wearing the latest nose (Richard Davenport/Comic Relief/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry wearing the latest nose (Richard Davenport/Comic Relief/PA)

Comic Relief’s famous Red Nose has undergone its “most dramatic makeover” since debuting in 1988 after being redesigned by former Apple guru Sir Jony Ive.

The new nose is made almost entirely from plant-based materials and starts as a tiny, flat crescent that springs into a honeycomb paper sphere when opened.

Sir Jony, chief design officer of Apple Inc from 1997 until 2019, helped develop the company’s flagship devices including the iPod, iPhone and MacBook during his tenure.

The new nose for the Red Nose Day 2023 campaign (Jake Turney/Comic Relief/PA)

Money raised from the appeal will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty.

Comic Relief co-founders Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry have enlisted actress and comedian Diane Morgan to make a tongue-in-cheek short film launching the new product.

In it, Morgan compares the design to Earth before hailing the importance of “the perfect circle” and describing how the new model is “the most perfect nose in history”.

Famous faces including TV presenter AJ Odudu, stand-up comic Sindhu Vee, presenter Amanda Holden, pop singer Frankie Bridge, radio DJ Greg James, The Repair Shop star Jay Blades and comedy actress Miranda Hart were among the first to try on the new nose.

Asked what the public would make of it, Curtis told the PA news agency: “I hope they’ll love it. I hope they’ll be greedy for it, I hope it’ll become an absolutely mass, must-have item.

Presenter and actress Amanda Holden with the new nose (Jake Turney/Comic Relief/PA)

He added: “I’ve got this motto in life, which is to make things happen, you have to make things. And that’s always been the sort of Comic Relief thing. So I hope it’s a big hit.”

Speaking about what Comic Relief has meant to him in his life, Curtis said: “It’s been an enormous confirmation of the goodwill of the British public.

“I always believe that if you open a door, an easy door for people to do the right thing, then millions of people pour through it.

“And I think that all the comedians, so many actors, every year we shock ourselves by suddenly getting, you know, Dame Judi Dench and Benedict Cumberbatch to help us.

“But mainly the British public, with their generosity at every turn, in terms of fundraising, buying things and watching the TV show.”

AJ Odudu supports the 2023 campaign (Jake Turney/Comic Relief/PA)

Sir Jony said: “We’ve grown up with Comic Relief and are proud to support their remarkable work.

“This new and seemingly simple Red Nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make and has involved our entire team.

“We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one.”

Vee added: “When I saw the new Red Nose for this year, I was very impressed.

“It’s very delicate and very beautifully made.

“I wanted to get involved with Red Nose Day this year because as a comic it’s one of those things where you’re waiting, hoping to be asked!

“It’s for a good cause, it’s funny, and it’s funny to everyone you know. And I mean, who doesn’t like a Red Nose?!”

Red Nose Day returns on Friday March 17 with Odudu joined by David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball as presenters on BBC One.

The night will see Kylie Minogue feature in a Ghosts sketch and an unexpected contestant looking for love in a Love Island parody.

The new nose is being sold on Amazon and the Comic Relief website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
3
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
4
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
5
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
6
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
7
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
8
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
9
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
10
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly

More from The Courier

Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has WON his red card appeal for challenge on…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee public deserve answers over latest £2M Olympia centre losses
The A92 at Moonzie. Image: Google Street View
Traffic light failure on A92 in Fife causes delays
Housing would replace the Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks
New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront - including housing to replace eyesore car…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to 'pleasure her' at knifepoint in Fife underpass
St Columba Gardens. Image: Google
Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats
Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat. agriculture ; Shutterstock ID 1244988253; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
East coast farmland fetches record price
The Courier's motoring writer Jack McKeown ready for some snow driving in the Arctic Circle. Image: Dave Smith.
Ice driving in the Arctic Circle with Polestar
Zak Rudden
Zak Rudden and Dundee: Why hasn't it worked at Dens Park?
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline - but Pars can look to loan market in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented