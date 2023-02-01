The Earl of Wessex joined by famous faces at Radio Times annual Covers party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Earl of Wessex joined by famous faces at Radio Times annual Covers party

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 3.15am
Earl of Wessex joined by famous faces at Radio Times annual Covers party (Radio Times/PA)
Earl of Wessex joined by famous faces at Radio Times annual Covers party (Radio Times/PA)

The Earl Of Wessex was joined by famous faces including Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Michael Palin, and Sue Barker at the Radio Times’ annual Covers Party.

Edward was the guest of honour at the annual party, held at Claridge’s Ballroom in London, which celebrates those who have featured on the magazine’s front cover in the previous 12 months.

This September marks the Radio Times’ 100th anniversary, with the event also welcoming cover stars from across the decades including Sir Tony Robinson, and newsreader Angela Rippon.

Edward was joined by famous faces including Dame Denise Lewis and Sue Barker (Radio Times/PA)

Cover stars from 2022 included Dame Denise Lewis, Professor Brian Cox, Louis Theroux, Jenny Agutter, as well as the cast of the BBC’s Call The Midwife.

At the event Edward received two commemorative Radio Times covers featuring the the Queen; the first ever to feature the then Princess Elizabeth in October 1940 and Radio Times’ Platinum Jubilee cover from May 2022.

The late monarch featured on the cover of Radio Times 53 times, more than any other person in Radio Times’ 100-year history, including 10 as Princess Elizabeth and 43 times during her 70-year reign.

At the event Edward received two commemorative Radio Times covers featuring the Queen (Radio Times/PA)

The earl was presented with the special covers by Scottish TV presenter Kirsty Young.

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of Radio Times and throughout that century Britain and the world has changed, in some ways beyond recognition, but for the majority of that time one thing remained constant,” Young said, ahead of the ceremony.

“Elizabeth II was the first sovereign of the television age. A medium she mastered so completely, that by the last year of her life she was as comfortable performing a two-hander with Paddington Bear as she was delivering her annual Christmas message.”

The Earl of Wessex with the cast of the BBC’s Call The Midwife (Radio Times/PA)

Tom Loxley, Radio Times’ joint-editor, added: “It was an honour to welcome The Earl of Wessex to Radio Times’ annual celebration of our cover stars, and fitting that it’s in our centenary year.

“Queen Elizabeth, and the Royal Family, graced our front cover regularly throughout her reign and she holds a special place in our history and with our readers.”

