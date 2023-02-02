Royal Mail unveils special stamp set to mark 60th anniversary of X-Men franchise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Mail unveils special stamp set to mark 60th anniversary of X-Men franchise

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 12.04am
British comic book artist Mike McKone created the main set of 12 stamps which includes the group’s founder Professor X as well as original members Cyclops, pictured, Angel, Iceman and Beast (Royal Mail/PA)
British comic book artist Mike McKone created the main set of 12 stamps which includes the group’s founder Professor X as well as original members Cyclops, pictured, Angel, Iceman and Beast (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail will mark the 60th anniversary of the X-Men franchise with a special stamp collection.

The 17-stamp set will feature some of the most popular characters from the Marvel comic book series, which was first published in 1963.

British comic book artist Mike McKone has created the main set of 12 stamps which includes the group’s founder Professor X as well as original members Cyclops, Angel, Iceman and Beast.

One of the 17 new X-Men stamps, showing character Professor X
Professor X (Royal Mail/PA)

Other favourite characters Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, Colossus, Jubilee, Jean Grey, Storm and Rogue also feature in the collection.

An additional set of five stamps in the form of a miniature sheet has also been designed by comic book artist Lee Garbett and will feature some of the mutant enemies faced by the X-Men – Juggernaut, Mystique, Magneto, Emma Frost and Sabretooth.

The stamp for Professor X, otherwise known as Charles Francis Xavier, depicts the founder of the superhero team in a blue suit with one hand to his temple and the other outstretched, demonstrating his telepathic powers.

Wolverine (Royal Mail/PA)

Sir Patrick Stewart portrayed the character in the first three films of the 20th Century Fox X-Men film series as well as in a number of spin-off movies, while James McAvoy has played a younger version of the character in a series of X-Men films after first debuting in 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

Meanwhile, the stamp of Wolverine, who was played by Hugh Jackman in the film adaptations, shows the character wearing a yellow-and-black superhero suit with his signature metal claws on show.

The stamp for Magneto, who has been portrayed by both Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender in the films, sees the character don his classic red superhero suit and purple cape.

Magneto (Royal Mail/PA)

All 17 stamps will be available to buy in a presentation pack which goes on general sale from February 16 at £16.35.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “Generations have grown up, enamoured by the adventures and the personalities of the X-Men and their enemies.

“We celebrate the X-Men Universe with these stylish new stamps featuring some of its iconic characters.”

One of the 17 new X-Men stamps, showing character Storm
Storm (Royal Mail/PA)

The X-Men superheroes were created by the late writer Stan Lee alongside artist and co-writer Jack Kirby.

They depicted the group as being founded by mutant telepath Professor X, with his original team consisting of Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Angel, Beast and Iceman.

They were based in the professor’s home, which was transformed into the School for Gifted Youngsters and dubbed the X-Mansion.

An additional set of five stamps in the form of a miniature sheet has also been designed by comic book artist Lee Garbett (Royal Mail/PA)

After many of the original X-Men were captured by the mutant island of Krakoa, Professor X formed a new squad to rescue them, bringing heroes such as Wolverine and Storm into a new international team.

The professor’s school later became a refuge for mutants from all over the world, forming teams such as the New Mutants, Excalibur and Generation X.

The first film adaptation, X-Men, was released in 2000 and a host of movies and spin-offs have followed since.

The stamps are available to pre-order from the Royal Mail website.

