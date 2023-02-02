Kit Hesketh-Harvey’s long-time collaborator leads tributes to ‘lyrical genius’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kit Hesketh-Harvey’s long-time collaborator leads tributes to ‘lyrical genius’

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 1.50pm
Tributes have been paid to screenwriter and performer Kit Hesketh-Harvey (PBJ Management/PA)
Tributes have been paid to screenwriter and performer Kit Hesketh-Harvey (PBJ Management/PA)

Kit Hesketh-Harvey’s long-time collaborator James McConnel has led tributes to the “lyrical genius” following his death at the age of 65.

The screenwriter, performer and composer was known for his work on shows including The Vicar Of Dibley and the 1987 film Maurice, which starred a young Hugh Grant.

His management confirmed he died “unexpectedly but peacefully” while listening to BBC Radio 3 and preparing for his show with McConnel which he was due to star in later that night.

McConnel shared a statement on the official Facebook page for Kit and McConnel, which said: “Desperately sad to report that we lost Kit over the weekend.

“Wonderfully flamboyant, multi-talented writer and lyrical genius, performer, musician, director, cabaret partner – and friend of over four decades.

“The funniest, gentlest man I’ve ever known. He brought joy and laughter to so many. RIP old chum.”

Hesketh-Harvey was the brother of journalist and former editor of the Evening Standard, Sarah Sands, who is the ex-wife of Julian Sands.

The news of her brother’s death comes as searches for the British actor near the end of their third week, after he was first reported missing on January 13 in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California.

Following the news of Hesketh-Harvey’s death, famous faces from the world of entertainment offered their condolences to the family and remembered their time with the screenwriter.

Lyricist and author Sir Tim Rice tweeted: “Tragic news that Kit Hesketh Harvey has died. Delightful fellow, charming, witty, the lyricist’s lyricist, a cross between Michael Flanders & Stephen Sondheim.

“And a fine musician. And fun on Barbados beaches or at Savoy lunches. And much more. RIP.”

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, where Hesketh-Harvey performed regularly, also paid tribute to the “extremely funny and kind” performer and screenwriter.

They wrote on Twitter: “All at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre are devasted to learn of the death of actor, composer and writer Kit Hesketh-Harvey, our much loved friend and colleague.

“A regular on the Arnaud stage in our annual pantomime, usually playing the villain, and with his cabaret act Kit and the Widow and later Kit and McConnel.

“He and his partner James McConnel were one of the first acts back on the Arnaud stage when we reopened from the pandemic closures.

“Kit was talented, naughty, witty, fearless, extremely funny and kind. He will be much missed by our audience and those who knew and worked with him. Our thoughts are with his family.”

After graduating from the University of Cambridge, where he was a member of comedy sketch troupe the Cambridge Footlights, Hesketh-Harvey produced a number of arts documentaries at BBC TV Music and Arts.

He later left to write screenplays for Merchant Ivory, including Maurice, with subsequent projects including Full Throttle and The Vicar Of Dibley for Tiger-Aspect, Hans Christian Andersen for Hallmark, and The Lost Explorer for Tim Walker.

Hesketh-Harvey was nominated in the West End three times for Olivier Awards with his musical comedy duo Kit and the Widow.

They starred in Y at the Piccadilly Theatre, Salad Days at the Vaudeville Theatre, and Tomfoolery and Cowardy Custard, and were frequently seen on the West End and international circuits as paid escorts to Joan Rivers.

In 2011, they co-starred at the Royal Albert Hall in the first BBC Comedy Prom, their final appearance on stage together.

He was married to former Bond Girl Kate Rabett, an ex-girlfriend of the Duke of York, and the pair shared two children.

A statement from PBJ Management shared with the PA news agency, said: “We are devastated to learn today of the death of long-term PBJ Management friend and client Kit Hesketh-Harvey. Kit died unexpectedly but peacefully, listening to Radio 3 and preparing for a Kit & McConnel show tonight.

“A client for over three decades, Kit was a uniquely talented and erudite performer, writer, composer, wit, singer, actor, all-round entertainer and above all devoted father.

“Peter (Bennett-Jones, the founder of PBJ Management) originally knew kind, clever Kit at university and toured the UK and USA with him in The Comedy Of Errors in 1978.

“He joined the agency on it being formed in the late 1980s. Kit’s Edinburgh performances in Kit and the Widow and Kit & McConnel for over 40 years are the stuff of legend and consistently one of the funniest shows in town.

“He will be hugely mourned by so many people who were fortunate enough to have known this special man.

“We wish all his family and friends deep sympathy and condolences at this very sad time. Kit left indelible joyous memories for us all and he leaves an unfillable gap in all our lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
2
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
6
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes
8
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
9
Chef Stuart Black and owner Christopher Strachan outside 63 Tay Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin…
10
Liam Fox
Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window
3

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Pick-ups for Peace is a campaign which asks farmers to donate used pick-ups to Ukraine Picture shows; A pick-up delivered to Ukraine. Ukraine. Supplied by Keith Dawson Date; 02/02/2023
Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been'
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
Tributes have been paid to screenwriter and performer Kit Hesketh-Harvey (PBJ Management/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…
People in Dundee facing fuel poverty could be given help.
Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
Luke McAuliffe with his mum, Lisa, and older sister, Arwen. Image: Simon Price/CRUK
Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented