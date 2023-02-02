Eva Green film project became ‘Shakespearean farce’, High Court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Eva Green film project became ‘Shakespearean farce’, High Court told

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 6.06pm
Eva Green departs the Rolls Building, London, where she is suing production company White Lantern Films, over payment for the shuttered British film project A Patriot (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Eva Green departs the Rolls Building, London, where she is suing production company White Lantern Films, over payment for the shuttered British film project A Patriot (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The making of a collapsed sci-fi movie set to star Bond girl Eva Green turned into a “Shakespearean farce”, the film’s producer has told the High Court.

Casino Royale actress Ms Green was due to play the lead role in dystopian thriller A Patriot, but the production was abandoned in October 2019.

The 42-year-old is now suing production company White Lantern Film, claiming she is entitled to her million-dollar (£810,000) fee for the project despite its cancellation.

White Lantern Film is bringing a counterclaim against the French actress, alleging she undermined the independent film’s production, made “excessive creative and financial demands” and had expectations “incompatible” with the movie’s budget.

Max Mallin KC, for the production company, has claimed a “scheme” was devised between the actress, writer and director Dan Pringle and producer Adam Merrifield – allegedly described by the latter as “Operation Fake It!” – to secure her fee and make a separate film without the project’s lender involved.

However on Thursday, the High Court in London heard from Mr Merrifield, who denied any scheme to undermine the production, saying his comment was a joke.

He said: “We had weeks and weeks of going to Black Hangar [the studios] and trying to make this film work.”

The producer said there was a plan to move to a new production structure, with Mr Merrifield leaving the film, but that it was unclear whether it had been put in place.

“At this point it had turned into some sort of Shakespearean farce,” he said, later adding: “There was nothing really to undermine.”

Eva Green legal action
Eva Green gave evidence over two days earlier in the trial (Yui Mok/PA).

The court previously heard that while the film was originally due to be shot in Ireland, filming was later relocated to Black Hangar Studios outside London.

On Thursday, Harry Boyd – a first assistant director on the project who later resigned – said he visited the Hampshire studios around six weeks before the start of filming.

He told the court: “It was like a morgue. It should have been busier than this courtroom, with lots of people running around.”

In his written evidence, Mr Boyd – who has worked on projects including the Oscar-winning 2021 film Dune – said that he had only seen three or four crew members, who were working on another project.

“It was an aircraft hangar with leaks and no soundproofing,” he said, adding in his written evidence that he was “shocked” by the facilities.

Mr Boyd continued: “I was in no doubt that Black Hangar was not fit for the purpose of making a major motion picture. The facilities – costume, makeup, dressing rooms etc – were not at a suitable level or size for any team to work out of.”

Eva Green legal action
The case is due to end later this month with a ruling in writing at a later date (James Manning/PA).

Mr Mallin said to Mr Boyd that he did not visit the studio again and so did not know whether soundproofing had been done.

Mr Boyd replied: “It would be a hard thing to do in four weeks and very, very costly.”

The assistant director said the amount of work required to prepare for the production would have taken “eight weeks, at a push”, adding: “You can build a house in four weeks but it might fall down after two.”

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ms Green said she did not want to work with executive producer Jake Seal and his team, but would not have broken her contract.

In texts used in White Lantern Film’s claim, Ms Green referred to Mr Seal as “evil” a “devious sociopath”, “pure vomit” and “a liar and a mad man”.

Mr Boyd, who has worked in film and television since 1990, told the court: “Having dealt with Mr Seal… I found him quite devious. I’ve been doing this a long time and you can smell the rats, as it were.

“I felt he wasn’t doing his job the way you would expect it to be done.”

The trial is expected to hear evidence from Ms Green’s agent on Friday, with a ruling in the case expected at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
2
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
6
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes
8
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
9
Chef Stuart Black and owner Christopher Strachan outside 63 Tay Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin…
10
Liam Fox
Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window
3

More from The Courier

Lewis Banks is friends with Harry Souttar. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media / Shutterstock
Arbroath new boy Lewis Banks reveals Harry Souttar good luck messages as duo make…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Pick-ups for Peace is a campaign which asks farmers to donate used pick-ups to Ukraine Picture shows; A pick-up delivered to Ukraine. Ukraine. Supplied by Keith Dawson Date; 02/02/2023
Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been'
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
Eva Green departs the Rolls Building, London, where she is suing production company White Lantern Films, over payment for the shuttered British film project A Patriot (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…
People in Dundee facing fuel poverty could be given help.
Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented