Rupert Everett claims he knows identity of woman Harry lost his virginity to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Rupert Everett claims he knows identity of woman Harry lost his virginity to

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 10.03am
Rupert Everett (Ian West/PA)
Rupert Everett (Ian West/PA)

Actor Rupert Everett has claimed he knows the identity of the older woman to whom the Duke of Sussex lost his virginity.

In Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, he wrote that the event took place in a field behind a “busy pub”, and that the woman treated him like a “young stallion”, but he did not reveal her name.

However, Everett has argued that the duke’s account is not completely true and that the event did not occur in this country.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duke of Sussex (Henry Nicholls/PA)

In an interview with the Telegraph magazine, which took place on the day the memoir was released but was published on Friday, the actor said: “By the way, I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is.

“And it wasn’t behind a pub. And it wasn’t in this country.”

Asked if he was suggesting the duke had purposefully tried to cover his tracks to protect the identity of the woman involved, Everett reportedly replied: “I’m just putting it out there that I know.”

In the book, Harry described the event of losing his virginity as an “inglorious episode”.

He recounted how one of the royal family’s bodyguards, Marko, paid him a visit at the end of 2001 when he was still a pupil at Eton College in Windsor, aged 16 or 17, and told the prince he had been sent to “find out the truth”.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
The autobiography of the Duke of Sussex, titled Spare (James Manning/PA)

Harry writes: “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity. Inglorious episode, with an older woman. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion.

“Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze.

“Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us.”

The book reveals that the bodyguard was actually checking up on the young prince because Charles’s press office had been informed that a newspaper had evidence of him taking drugs, which Harry said was “all lies”.

In an interview with the Times in December, actress and model Elizabeth Hurley denied rumours that she had taken Harry’s virginity, saying: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”

Rupert Everett
The actor said, ‘I’m just putting it out there that I know’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Everett also said the memoir had altered his perception of the duke, explaining: “It’s made me change my view. I was angry before, and now I just feel very sad – sad for Harry.

“I felt so sympathetic towards him for years and I still do now.

“Honestly! As someone who has put his foot in it quite a bit, I feel particularly bad for him about the Taliban thing. That changed everything and loses him the one group that still loved him.”

Another revelation within the memoir which has caused controversy was Harry saying he had killed 25 Taliban while serving as a soldier.

This prompted members of the armed forces to criticise the admission, with Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, calling the duke “very stupid” for giving details of his Taliban kills.

Harry later denied he boasted about the killings in the book and cautioned against “very dangerous” spin about his memoir.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
2
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
3
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
6
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
7
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told
8
Fife killer Jamie Wishart is back in prison.
‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital
9
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass
10
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street

More from The Courier

Heidi Talbot. Image: Heidi Talbot
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
North Atlantic right whale. Image Dr Phil Bouchet
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Taypark House serve mouth-wateringly good food by their award winning chef like this deep fried cod from their latest menu. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
A hovercraft leaves Kirkcaldy during the 2007 trial. Image: George McLuskie
Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Iain Thom (right) alongside Vicky Wilson and Lewis Banks from Hays Travel Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Jonney Gardner and Malin Tangnaes at thir Harbour Bar in Gourdon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up…
Jason Segel in Shrinking. Image: PA Photo/Courtesy of Apple.
TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

Editor's Picks

Most Commented