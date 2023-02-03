Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse to climb mountain for Red Nose Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse to climb mountain for Red Nose Day

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 2.27pm Updated: February 3 2023, 2.47pm
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse during training for their Red Nose Day challenge (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse during training for their Red Nose Day challenge (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)

Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse are set to take on the challenge of climbing Scotland’s Cairn Gorm mountain for Red Nose Day, in aid of Comic Relief.

The trio’s adventure will be captured for a documentary, Frozen: Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Red Nose Day Challenge, which will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the run-up to Red Nose Day on March 17.

TV presenters Willis, 46, and Clark, 34, will join former Strictly Come Dancing judge Mabuse, 32, to traverse the unforgiving and subarctic terrain of the Cairngorms range in the Scottish Highlands.

Speaking ahead of embarking on the challenge, Willis said: “I said yes to taking on this Red Nose Day challenge for a couple of reasons. First one being when Comic Relief asks, you should always say yes.

“Second one is, I love to do things that take me out of my comfort zone and I kind of made a promise to myself at the beginning of this year that I was going to do the things that scare me.”

The trio – who will be equipped with ice axes and crampons – will spend three days and two nights trekking over the landscape of the Cairngorms National Park as they attempt to complete their task of reaching the summit of Cairn Gorm.

Working as a team, Willis, Clark and Mabuse will become entirely self-sufficient and take on wild camping and the ever-changing elements.

The three famous faces have travelled to Scotland to complete their training for the challenge, which will begin in the village of Braemar, in Aberdeenshire, on February 8.

Of the task, Clark said: “I’ve never been camping in my life. I’ve never slept in a tent. I have never worn camping attire. The only camping I do is camping it up on a Saturday night!

“I think the hardest part for me throughout this entire challenge is going to be the entire challenge. I’m not going to lie to myself – this isn’t what I’m used to, and this isn’t what I’d ever choose to do. But here I am, and I just hope I come out of it in one piece and don’t lose any veneers in the snow.

Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse during training for their Red Nose Day challenge (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief)

“I think what’s going to keep me going through the entire challenge is obviously the girls and knowing that we’re doing it for a great cause.

“The better we do, fingers crossed, the more money we raise. Knowing where the money will go is definitely going to be my motivation when I’m ready to chuck it all in and call the chopper.”

Mabuse added: “I love everything about Red Nose Day. It feels like the whole country is coming together to help one another out and I feel like in this day and age it’s so important that we actually help each other.

“The money that we will hopefully raise will help a lot of people. I come from a country where we need a lot of help and being in this situation – being able to help in some way – for me, is what I’ve been raised to do.”

Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on Friday March 17 with hosts AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

