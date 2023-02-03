Eva Green could make a B-movie without ending career, her agent tells court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eva Green could make a B-movie without ending career, her agent tells court

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 4.19pm
Eva Green (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Eva Green (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Actress Eva Green “could make a B-movie” without ending her career, her long-time agent has told the High Court in a legal battle over the collapse of a multimillion-pound sci-fi movie.

Casino Royale actress Ms Green was due to play the lead role in dystopian thriller A Patriot, but the production was abandoned in October 2019.

The 42-year-old is now suing production company White Lantern Film, claiming she is entitled to her million-dollar (£810,000) fee for the project despite its cancellation.

Eva Green legal action
Eva Green arrives at the Rolls Building, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

White Lantern Film is bringing a counterclaim against the French actress, alleging she undermined the independent film’s production, made “excessive creative and financial demands” and had expectations “incompatible” with the movie’s budget.

Lawyers for the company and lender SMC Speciality Finance have also claimed Ms Green “fraudulently” claimed to be ready and willing to make the film when she had no intention to do so.

During her evidence on Monday, Max Mallin KC, for the production company, discussed a text message from Ms Green suggesting that the film under executive producer Jake Seal would be a “B-shitty-movie”.

Ms Green told the court: “When an actor has appeared in a B-movie they are labelled as a B-actor, you never get offered quality work ever again.”

She added that appearing in such a film “could kill my career”.

But on Friday, Charles Collier, who has been Ms Green’s agent for 17 years, told the High Court that the former Bond girl was “wrong”.

He said: “I heard Eva say a B-movie could be the end of her career. She’s wrong about that… She could make a B-movie.”

Mr Collier, a former media lawyer, said that Ms Green had never breached a contract or failed to report for a day’s work in nearly two decades.

“Eva, for all her dear sweet passion and love for this film… she never breached,” Mr Collier later said.

He continued: “If she has to do a B-movie, she has to do a B-movie. That’s her contract. If she has to do it, she has to do it.”

Mr Collier added: “A B-movie would not be the end of her career, but breaching her contract and not turning up for work?.. The show must go on.”

During Friday’s hearing, Mr Mallin suggested that Mr Collier had “begged” Ms Green to work on a film with Dame Judi Dench and an experienced crew, rather than work on A Patriot.

Mr Collier replied: “I certainly recall that I had advised her to do another film rather than this one.

“There were times where I felt so deeply concerned about the mess of this production… I had real grave concerns that they could not make this film happen.”

The agent said he “advised her to walk away” when Ms Green legally had the opportunity.

However, Mr Collier later said that Ms Green had kept wanting to make A Patriot, telling the court: “Each time she had been given a safe exit route she had not taken it due to her love for the film.”

The trial is due to finish on February 10, with a decision expected in writing at a later date.

