Roman Kemp tells Kate friendship and intervention key to mental health help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Roman Kemp tells Kate friendship and intervention key to mental health help

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 5.38pm
The Princess of Wales with radio presenter Roman Kemp, as they are pictured during the filming for a short film in support of the Shaping Us campaign (Kensington Palace/PA)
The Princess of Wales with radio presenter Roman Kemp, as they are pictured during the filming for a short film in support of the Shaping Us campaign (Kensington Palace/PA)

Roman Kemp said he told the Princess of Wales he has “realised” that to help people struggling with mental health issues, they are going to have to start “younger” and focus on building friendships.

The radio presenter, 30, previously spoken candidly about his mental health struggles after the death of best friend and Capital FM producer Joe Lyons.

Capital FM’s Kemp, who is the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin and singer Shirlie Kemp, spoke to the princess in the grounds of his parents’ Hertfordshire home.

Kemp told Kate: “The thing that happened to me in losing my best mate to suicide and losing someone that you’re with every single day, I felt like what someone had told me a suicidal person looked like, like what someone that was suffering.

“It was as if someone handed me a paper and said, ‘By the way, everything you thought is a lie and you need to go and tell people that’ and then you had this overwhelming sense of like ‘Oh my god, like, we need to talk about it’.

“And what I found was, I ended up not kind of talking to people about suicide and not talking to people about ‘Oh, this is how you make your mental health better’.

“I started talking to people about friendship and, genuinely that’s the thing that will save lives. This is what always fascinates me boys and guys, especially, we’re so quick to tell one another ‘You should be doing this in the gym’.

“But when it comes to therapy or having certain chats, everyone shies away from it.”

Kate also told Kemp she “loved” his mental health documentary Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, adding it’s “really powerful” that relationships were formed “so strongly” by his conversations in the programme.

During the BBC Three documentary, in 2021, he looked at the mental health crisis affecting young men and said he had considered taking his own life after suffering with depression for more than a decade.

When asked if his views around mental health and suicide have changed, Kemp said: “It’s made me realise that ‘Okay, if we really want to make a difference here, we’re going to have to go younger’.

“That’s why I think the work that you’re doing is fantastic because really that’s who we need to be targeting.”

On Tuesday, the princess launched her Shaping Us initiative, a campaign described as her “life’s work” and aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child’s development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

Kemp has also joined other celebrities endorsing the campaign – which has also drawn support from rapper Professor Green, presenter Fearne Cotton, former The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson.

The radio DJ added: “Genuinely I always say that the best part of my life is my family, and it has shaped who I am 100%.

“It’s so difficult. I mean, all you have to do is look around especially at the country and see people are not just struggling with raising kids, they’re struggling with just putting a roof above their heads to be able to heat their house. So all of those things can come into play.”

Kate added by her “raising the importance of early childhood”, her campaign is not trying to put “extra pressure on families” but saying they need “support and help reprioritising family life”.

– Anyone who needs support can call Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

The new development at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Machinery damaged after intruders enter Dundee building site
Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign…
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
The Princess of Wales with radio presenter Roman Kemp, as they are pictured during the filming for a short film in support of the Shaping Us campaign (Kensington Palace/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss
Vape litter collected off the streets by Laura Young, Dundonian climate activist and influencer. Image: Laura Young
Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes

Editor's Picks

Most Commented