Trevor Noah jokes about Harry at 2023 Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Trevor Noah jokes about Harry at 2023 Grammys

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 8.51am Updated: February 6 2023, 12.21pm
Grammys host Trevor Noah referenced the Duke of Sussex as he made a quip while introducing James Corden to the stage at the music event (Ian West/PA)
Grammys host Trevor Noah referenced the Duke of Sussex as he made a quip while introducing James Corden to the stage at the music event (Ian West/PA)

Grammys host Trevor Noah referenced the Duke of Sussex as he made a quip while introducing James Corden to the stage at the music event.

The former host of The Daily Show, who did not name the royal, said Corden is “living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis”.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
In Harry’s book Spare, he talked about a trip to the North Pole, and described how his genitals had been ‘frost-nipped’ (James Manning/PA)

In a passage from Harry’s recent memoir Spare, he described how during a trip to Antarctica, prior to the now Prince of Wales’s wedding to the Princess of Wales, his genitals had been “frostnipped”.

Noah, 38, said: “James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show.

“He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to LA and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.”

The Duke of Sussex moved to Montecito, California, from the UK after he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

It comes as Sasha Walpole, now a digger driver, claimed on the weekend to be the person Harry, 38, recounted as losing his virginity to in the memoir.

During the Grammys, Corden gave Beyonce, 41, the best dance/electronic music album award for Renaissance.

Grammy Award presenters
James Corden, the host of The Late Late Show (Ian West/PA)

This took the pop star to 32 wins, making history as she became the most decorated Grammy artist of all time.

Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997, had the previous highest record at 31.

While presenting the award Corden, 44, said “we are witnessing history tonight” and added that it was an “honour” to be given the duty.

The British actor announced in April 2022 that he would step down as the host of his US chat programme.

During his opening monologue at the Grammys in 2021, speaking from a tent in central Los Angeles, Noah also referenced the royal family.

Pointing to masked nominees, seated and socially distanced at the ceremony, he said there was “more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace”, a reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
6
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
7
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
8
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
9
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
10
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
BREAKING: Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's…
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission
Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder
Coral Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory 'monster' in Valentine's Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented