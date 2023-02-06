Sir Salman Rushdie feels ‘gratitude’ in first interview since attack last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Salman Rushdie feels ‘gratitude’ in first interview since attack last year

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 1.27pm
Sir Salman Rushdie (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Salman Rushdie has said his “overwhelming feeling is gratitude” in his first interview since he was repeatedly stabbed last year during a literary event in New York.

The 75-year-old Indian-born British author suffered severe, life-changing injuries including losing sight in one eye following the violent attack which occurred ahead of him delivering a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in August.

The incident was not the first time Sir Salman’s life has come under threat as in 1989 Iran’s former ruler Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for his death after the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

In a new interview with The New Yorker, which is accompanied by a picture of the author, Sir Salman reflected on the support he received from first responders during the “colossal attack” and following the event.

He said: “It’s very nice that everybody was so moved by this, you know? I had never thought about how people would react if I was assassinated, or almost assassinated.”

Sir Salman continued: “I’m lucky. What I really want to say is that my main overwhelming feeling is gratitude.”

The Booker Prize-winning author said he was grateful to the medical professionals who treated him at the scene and in hospital in the following weeks, adding: “At some point, I’d like to go back up there and say thank you.”

He also praised his sons Zafar and Milan and his wife, the American poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths, saying: “She just took over everything, as well as having the emotional burden of my almost being killed.”

During the attack, Sir Salman sustained serious wounds to his neck, face, hand and abdomen which took away the sight in one eye and left his hand incapacitated at the time.

After months of recovery, Sir Salman said he is “not so bad” considering the severity of the incident.

“The big injuries are healed, essentially. I have feeling in my thumb and index finger and in the bottom half of the palm”, he said.

“I’m doing a lot of hand therapy, and I’m told that I’m doing very well.”

Sir Salman Rushdie incident
Sir Salman Rushdie (Booker Prizes/PA)

He added that he was no longer able to type “very well” due to the lack of feeling in the fingertips of his injured hand, but also due to having a mental block.

“There is such a thing as PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), you know. I’ve found it very, very difficult to write”, he said.

“I sit down to write, and nothing happens. I write, but it’s a combination of blankness and junk, stuff that I write and that I delete the next day. I’m not out of that forest yet, really.”

He continued: “I’ve simply never allowed myself to use the phrase ‘writer’s block’. Everybody has a moment when there’s nothing in your head. And you think: ‘Oh, well, there’s never going to be anything.’

“One of the things about being 75 and having written 21 books is that you know that, if you keep at it, something will come.”

His alleged attacker Hadi Matar, who was 24 years old at the time, has made multiple appearances at Chautauqua County Court in New York, having pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges following the incident.

Sir Salman told The New Yorker he blames Matar for the attack and when asked if he feels he was let down by security at Chautauqua, he replied: “I’ve tried very hard over these years to avoid recrimination and bitterness.

“I just think it’s not a good look. One of the ways I’ve dealt with this whole thing is to look forward and not backwards. What happens tomorrow is more important than what happened yesterday.”

