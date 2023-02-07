Sir Ian McKellen says intimacy co-ordinators can ruin ‘purity’ of theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Ian McKellen says intimacy co-ordinators can ruin ‘purity’ of theatre

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 5.11am
Sir Ian McKellen: Intimacy coordinators can affect the purity of productions (PA)
Sir Ian McKellen says having trained intimacy co-ordinators on set can affect the “purity” of theatre productions.

The veteran of stage and screen said that in the earlier stages of his career, matters requiring such co-ordinators would have “taken care of themselves”.

In an interview with Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, Sir Ian, 83, discussed the theatre industry’s many changes, some of which were “not always for the better”.

Sir Ian McKellen announcement
The theatre veteran joined his Lord Of The Rings co-star Sean Bean in criticising intimacy co-ordinators on sets (Yui Mok/PA)

Listing a number of production roles, including lighting and sound designers and dialect coaches, he singled out intimacy co-ordinators.

“This isn’t yet mandatory, but I can imagine there are situations when you have to be careful and people find it difficult to be intimate, and therefore a co-ordinator is just the thing,” he said on BBC Radio 4’s The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed programme and podcast.

“But why can’t it be the director who does that? Why has it got to be somebody who’s been trained in how to do it?”

He continued: “This has been a huge change and it’s a little bit of beef for me, because with all these names of people doing all these jobs which would previously seem to have taken care of themselves, you won’t see any actors other than those you see in the play that night because they’re not permanently employed.”

He went on to say that he preferred the “purity” of a production in which there are “as few people as possible getting in the way”.

It follows comments by Sir Ian’s Lord Of The Rings co-star Sean Bean, who said that intimacy professionals could “spoil the spontaneity” of sex scenes, were crticised by female members of the industry.

Actresses including Rachel Zegler spoke out following Bean’s remarks in August, with Dame Emma Thompson hailing the role as “fantastically important”.

Gillian Anderson and Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page have also previously praised intimacy co-ordinators for their work in on-screen productions.

UK premiere Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – London
Dame Emma Thompson has called intimacy co-ordinators ‘fantastically important’ (PA)

Anderson, who stars in Netflix’s raunchy coming-of-age comedy Sex Education, said such professionals ensured all cast members were “comfortable” and “feel protected”.

Page, who shot to fame as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in the period drama – also on Netflix – said the show’s intimacy co-ordinator helped take the “risk” out of the sex scenes.

Emilia Clarke and Gemma Whelan, stars of hit HBO show Game Of Thrones, have also spoken out previously about the need for intimacy professionals on set.

