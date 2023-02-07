Activists glued themselves to frame of £3.6m Last Supper painting, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Activists glued themselves to frame of £3.6m Last Supper painting, court hears

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 5.39pm Updated: February 7 2023, 5.41pm
City of London Magistrates’ Court (PA)
City of London Magistrates’ Court (PA)

Five activists who glued themselves to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper were “very careful” not to damage the £3.6 million painting, a court has heard.

Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47 and Tristan Strange, 40, are charged with causing £180 of criminal damage to the artwork’s frame during the Just Stop Oil (JSO) protest at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London, on July 5 2022.

The defendants are also accused of causing £539.40 of damage to a nearby sofa, City of London Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

And Hughes has admitted he spray-painted “No New Oil”  in white letters on a wall under the painting, the court heard. 

The painting depicts the scene when Jesus announced that one of his 12 apostles would betray him while dining with them before he was crucified.

At the gallery, the campaigners were calling for the Government to halt new oil and gas licences in the UK and for the directors, employees and members of art institutions to join the JSO protests.

Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly
Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly (Alamy/PA)

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Martha Marriott, a registrar at the Royal Academy of Arts (RA), said the piece was purchased for 600 guineas in 1821 “which was the most expensive painting the Royal Academy had acquired at that time”.

She said it was officially valued at £1.4 million in 2014 and that a former colleague had then revalued it at £3.6 million ahead of the trial.

Payton Goodred-Vaucrosson, for Porter, Agar and Strange, suggested the glue damage to the frame was “insignificant or trivial” and claimed a leather conservationist’s invoice for repairs to the sofa contained “a litany of issues not specific to the glue damage”.

Bramwell, who along with Hughes was self-representing, also suggested that the damage to the frame was “temporary in nature” and he denied damaging the sofa.

Agar, of Royston, Hertfordshire; Bramwell, of Twyford, Berkshire; Hughes, of Exeter, Devon, and Porter, of Malvern, Worcestershire, were all present in court while Strange, of Swindon, appeared via video link.

Cross-examining Strange, prosecutor Robert Simpson said: “When you are using substances such-like super glue and spray paint, there is a much greater chance that something might go wrong, isn’t there?

“And the consequences of those things going wrong are much greater when you are dealing with a high-value, old master painting.”

Strange denied that they acted recklessly saying “any damage caused was temporary, minimal” and has since been “completely removed”.

Giving evidence, Porter said she is a “full time campaigner” who previously worked as a teacher for 20 years.

She said her co-defendants had visited the gallery to carry out a “risk assessment” before the incident, adding: “We were very careful not to do any damage to the picture at all.

“We were aware that glue we were using may leave a little bit of residue but would be quite easy to remove without causing any permanent damage.”

She said the stunt was intended to “raise awareness around the catastrophic crisis that we are facing”.

She added: “We were in no way reckless, it was a very calm and controlled protest and risk-assessed from all angles.”

Mr Simpson said: “I would suggest to you a specialist picture frame cleaner had to come along and be paid £180 for coming along to do that and I suggest damage that causes £180 to mend is by no means minimal or trivial.”

Da Vinci created The Last Supper in the 1490s, and the RA’s full-size copy of it was painted by one or more of his pupils.

The RA copy – which is attributed to Giampietrino and Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio – is believed to be the most accurate record of the original and was painted in around 1515-20.

The trial is due to continue at the same court on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
7
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
City of London Magistrates’ Court (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…
Brechin City players showed their their appreciation to their supporters at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented