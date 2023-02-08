Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse begin Red Nose Day mountain challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse begin Red Nose Day mountain challenge

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 3.27pm Updated: February 8 2023, 3.37pm
Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan are seen taking part in the Red Nose Day challenge in the Scottish Highlands (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)
Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan are seen taking part in the Red Nose Day challenge in the Scottish Highlands (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)

Emma Willis and Oti Mabuse have said they are “scared and petrified” to be trekking up a mountain in the Scottish Highlands as part of an effort to raise money for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

The trio, which also includes Rylan Clark, were greeted by crowds of well-wishers and the Ballater and District Pipe Band as they set off from the village of Braemar, near Aberdeen, on Wednesday morning.

Over the course of three days, The Circle presenter Willis, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host Clark and Dancing On Ice judge Mabuse will attempt to reach the summit of the snow-capped Cairngorm mountain.

This first leg of their journey sees them going through the foothills of the Southern Cairngorms before setting up camp in their tents.

The challenge will then get colder as the trio continue to battle icy winds, slippery paths and snow when temperatures are forecasted to plunge to freezing on the mountain – which sits 1,245m (4,085 ft) above sea level – during the day and night.

Willis, 46, said she is “excited, nervous, anxious and scared” to be self-sufficient for three days with no base camp.

She added: “There are so many parts of this that scare me. It’s going to be so tough.

“We are setting out to do something for a really good cause, so we need the weather gods to smile on us and give us the best possible chance of making it to the summit.

“I’ve got the Sound Of Music in my head already when I look at the mountain. I’ll be euphoric if we make it to the top.”

Training before the challenge (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief)
The trio training before the challenge (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)

Former Strictly professional Mabuse, 32, said she was “petrified” and “worried” as her “strong” dancer legs were already “hurting” during their training.

She added: “It’ll be interesting to see how they cope with days of walking, especially carrying a heavy pack.

“I know Comic Relief challenges are meant to push you, but this will be the hardest thing I have ever taken on… I’m going to have to dig deep to make it to the finish line.”

Clark, 34, said this challenge was “probably more dangerous than funny”.

The 2013 winner of Celebrity Big Brother added: “I know this might seem quite strange, I’m actually looking forward to disappearing for a bit and being cut off.

“The last time when that ever happened to me was when I was in the Big Brother house, and I really enjoyed it.

“To be taking this on with Emma and Oti is amazing. Emma is like my first ever TV wife and I’ve been close with Oti ever since Strictly.

“I’ve got two strong women around me that I know will drag me through it when it’s getting hard and hopefully, I can do the same for them.”

The trio’s adventure will be filmed for a documentary, Frozen: Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Red Nose Day Challenge, which will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the run-up to the charity day.

Money raised for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will help the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty in the UK and across the world.

For more see

comicrelief.com/frozen

.

– Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on Friday March 17 with hosts AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented