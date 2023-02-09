Rylan Clark reveals bruised collarbones after first day of Red Nose challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rylan Clark reveals bruised collarbones after first day of Red Nose challenge

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 11.05am Updated: February 9 2023, 2.21pm
Rylan Clark said he has not slept and both his collarbones and face are bruised following a tough first night on his Scottish mountain trek for Red Nose Day (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)
Rylan Clark said he has not slept and both his collarbones and face are bruised following a tough first night on his Scottish mountain trek for Red Nose Day.

The 34-year-old presenter and TV personality is attempting to reach the summit of the snow-capped Cairngorm mountain along with Emma Willis and Oti Mabuse to raise money for the charity Comic Relief.

The trio set off from the village of Braemar, near Aberdeen, on Wednesday morning and made their way through the foothills of the Southern Cairngorms before setting up camp in windy conditions.

Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis set off from the village of Braemar, near Aberdeen, on Wednesday morning (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)

He told the PA news agency on Thursday: “My body is shot. I’ve managed to somehow bruise my face (and) my collarbones from the rucksack so today carrying that (will) be quite difficult.

“I’ve not actually slept, which is quiet gutting because my… sleeping bag didn’t fit me. It’s been a bit of a nightmare so far.”

Clark added that the 40lb (18kg) backpack, which contains his tent and other supplies, was “constantly putting pressure” on him when they walked for seven-and-a-half hours on Wednesday.

Asked if he thinks he can make it on the second day, Clark said: “I’ve not really got a choice… in an ideal world, I would just get on a plane and go home, but then I’ve not done the challenge so I need to just keep going.

“Luckily, the girls have slept, so I’m sure they’re going to be dragging me through today.”

The Circle presenter Willis said sharing the tent with Clark and Mabuse featured a lot of “rolling” from all three which did not help her sleep.

She added that they were “too scared” to leave from 7.30pm until 6.30am in the morning due to outside temperatures being around minus 2C.

The 46-year-old said: “I feel like I’ve been awake every hour because every time you turn over you wake up so it’s kind of delirious asleep. I think I’ve slept but actually I feel like I’ve been awake all night.”

She added: “So we’ve kind of had a really good downtime from (the backpacks) but I think the minute we put them on this morning, it’s going to be pretty savage again.”

Mabuse, 32, said her toes are cramping from the cold, her back is “aching” from her backpack, and she has been running around the camp to keep warm.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional added: “When we got to camp, I fell to my knees and I felt like crying at the end of the day one; day two is even more walking.”

The trio still need to reach the summit of the mountain, which is 4,085ft (1,245m) above sea level.

Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan Clark are attempting to reach the summit of the snow-capped Cairngorm mountain to raise money for Comic Relief (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)

Mabuse said it has been “quite hectic” for her as she finished judging ITV’s Dancing On Ice on Sunday and then got ready to hike the mountain this week.

She added: “I’m (going to) hope that we will fast enough and we actually make it but, you know what, it’s what I do. I’m (going to) show up anyway (on Sunday for the show) and I’m (going to) give 100% of my best.

“I feel like I’m (going to) struggle. I feel like there’ll be a lot of pep talking. I had to put on an audio book to kind of disappear and go into my mind so that I can get over it.”

On day two, the trio will journey into the heart of the Cairngorms, a more rugged and wild path featuring boulders which will get increasingly snowy the higher they climb.

A documentary, Frozen: Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Red Nose Day Challenge, will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the run-up to the charity day.

For more see https://www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday

Money raised for Comic Relief will help the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty in the UK and across the world.

– Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on Friday March 17 with hosts AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

