Composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 3.12pm Updated: February 9 2023, 5.50pm
Burt Bacharach has died (Yui Mok/PA)
Burt Bacharach has died (Yui Mok/PA)

Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.

His publicist confirmed to the PA news agency that he died surrounded by relatives at home on Wednesday, and said Bacharach’s family requested privacy at this time.

The songwriter and pianist wrote hundreds of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s, many with his long-standing lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012 aged 91.

Bacharach, who is considered one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century, wrote hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones and the Carpenters.

Springfield was one of his best-known collaborators, producing a series of hits that are still well-played today, including The Look Of Love and I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself, while he also composed What’s New, Pussycat? and Promise Her Anything for Sir Tom.

US singer Dionne Warwick was another of his favourite collaborators, co-writing 1985 hit That’s What Friends Are For which featured Sir Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Gladys Knight.

Noel Gallagher was among those paying tribute to Bacharach, sharing a photograph of the songwriter on Instagram, captioning it: “RIP Maestro. It was a pleasure to have known you.”

Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren said the field had “lost its Beethoven” after the death of Bacharach.

Warren, who has written for stars including Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Aretha Franklin, tweeted: “The songwriting world has lost its Beethoven today. Compose in Power forever Burt Bacharach.”

Dave Davies, co-founder and guitarist of The Kinks, also praised Bacharach as a “great inspiration” to his own music.

He tweeted: “Very sad day, probably one of the most influential songwriters of our time. He was a great inspiration. Rest in peace Burt Bacharach.”

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating said it was an “honour” to make the 2011 album When Ronan Met Burt with the late composer.

He shared a video clip reflecting on how challenging Bacharach’s songs were to sing, adding: “The presence that he has, the respect that everybody has for him, is just incredible and I have to say I was intimidated.”

He wrote: “Heartbreaking news today. Such an honour to make this album with the great man. He gave us so much through his life. Thank you Burt. X”

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley reflected on the body of work Bacharach has left behind, writing on Twitter: “Burt Bacharach… What a loss but what a treasure of amazing songs he’s left us.

“His work with Hal David, Carole Bayer Sager and others, share an effortless combination of simplicity & sophistication. Walk On By? That’s What Friends Are For? Alfie? This Guy’s In Love With You? WOW.”

Simply Red also shared a black and white photo of Bacharach as they paid tribute, captioning the post: “Farewell Genius.. RIP #BurtBacharach”.

Bacharach was nominated for 21 Grammy Awards, winning six, during a career which spanned seven decades.

He was also a three-time Oscar winner, receiving two Academy awards in 1970 for his original score for Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid and for Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.

In 1982 he and his then-wife, lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, won the Oscar for Best That You Can Do from Arthur.

Burt Bacharach death
Burt Bacharach performing on The Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Other notable film soundtracks included his 1967 James Bond spoof Casino Royale.

In 2008, he was proclaimed music’s “greatest living composer” as he accepted the Grammy lifetime achievement award.

More recently, Bacharach developed a songwriting partnership with Elvis Costello, the British new wave singer-songwriter, and they were due to release a compilation of their published songs from the last 30 years in the coming months.

In 2015, he played on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, 15 years after he was originally scheduled to perform but was forced to pull out due to a shoulder injury.

Missouri-born Bacharach developed a sound that incorporated jazz, soul and bossa nova, and was easily recognisable no matter which of the many performers he worked with was delivering vocals.

He is survived by his fourth wife Jane Hansen, who he married in 1993, and his three children – Oliver and Raleigh from his marriage to Hansen – and Cristopher who he shared with ex-wife Sager.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from James McPake press conference. including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow
Burt Bacharach has died (Yui Mok/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties'
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
A gritter on the A9 south of Perth.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9
The Jobcentre on West Marketgait. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close
woman's hands writing an envelope, shot from above
LYNNE HOGGAN: Handwritten letter reminded me of what we've lost
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented