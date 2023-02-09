Junior doctor awarded Stormzy’s #Merky Books New Writer’s Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior doctor awarded Stormzy’s #Merky Books New Writer’s Prize

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 7.01pm
The winner of the #Merky Books New Writer’s Prize, William Rayfet Hunter (Bryce McCoy/PA)
The winner of the #Merky Books New Writer’s Prize, William Rayfet Hunter (Bryce McCoy/PA)

People Like Us by William Rayfet Hunter has been named as the winner of the #Merky Books New Writer’s Prize for 2023.

The prize, which was launched last year by Stormzy’s publishing imprint at Penguin Random House, aims to spotlight unpublished and under represented writers between the ages of 16 and 30 from the UK and Ireland.

Hunter, a 29-year-old writer and junior doctor from Manchester, scooped the award for his submission which follows the story of “a boy who falls in love with a family and into a world in which he doesn’t belong”.

Following Hunter’s win, Stormzy said: “So happy to crown Will as the winner of this year’s prize. An extremely talented writer and I can’t wait to read more.”

People Like Us was chosen from almost 1,000 submissions by a panel of judges, which included #Merky Books founder and Brit Award-winning rapper Stormzy, author Candice Brathwaite, radio and TV presenter Nihal Arthanayake, independent bookseller Fleur Sinclair and athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Hunter, who now lives and works in East London, said: “I am incredibly excited to be offered this opportunity to share my writing with the world.

“Writing is something that I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember, but I’d begun to feel like that door was closed to me.

“It’s easy to feel as queer black people, that our stories are not worth telling – that in some way they do not fit with what the world wants to read about.

“I am so grateful that the #Merky Books team has seen the potential in my story.”

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 – Day Two – O2 Arena – London
Stormzy founded the imprint and was one of the judges for this year’s prize (Ian West/PA)

The winning story, set in the present day between the south of France and London, is told from the point of view of an anonymous narrator who builds a friendship with a girl called Lily Blake.

Throughout the novel themes of race, class, money, drugs and status are all explored, with an overriding question of what part of ourselves we lose when we fall in love.

The writers longlisted for the award were invited to attend a writer’s camp, where they were introduced to literary agents and authors and given the opportunity to attend talks and workshops where they learnt about the publishing process.

Arthanayake said: “A beautifully written array of characters whose lives I want to explore further.

“Will constructs his characters with care and grace and I am genuinely intrigued to see how the central protagonist navigates his way through these competing forces of sexuality, race, class and money.”

While Sinclair said: “A fresh voice in a contemporary setting. I wanted to keep reading.”

People Will Like Us will be published under the #Merky Books imprint.

Previous recipients of the prize include inaugural winner Hafsa Zayyan, author of We Are All Birds Of Uganda, Monika Radojevic, author of poetry collection Teeth In The Back of My Neck, and Jyoti Patel whose novel The Things That We Lost was published last month.

