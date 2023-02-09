Free tickets to coronation concert at Windsor Castle up for grabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free tickets to coronation concert at Windsor Castle up for grabs

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 7.32pm Updated: February 9 2023, 7.37pm
Charles and Camilla at the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace in 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)
Charles and Camilla at the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace in 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

Some 10,000 free tickets are up for grabs for the star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle, the BBC has announced.

The national ballot for the live televised musical extravaganza on Sunday May 7 – the day after the King is crowned – opens at 7am on Friday February 10.

Members of the public are invited to apply by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/coronationconcert with the ballot closing just before midnight on February 28.

The event – staged on the castle’s East Lawn and featuring global “music icons and contemporary stars” – is the first time a concert has been held in the grounds of the Berkshire royal residence, the BBC said.

It will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, with the line-up due to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Winners will be allocated based on the geographical spread of the UK’s population and not on a first-come, first-served basis, with 5,000 people each given a pair of tickets in the ballot run by Ticketmaster.

The outdoor concert will begin mid-evening and last for around two to three hours.

Windsor named as UK’s best-loved castle
The concert will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Umbrellas, folding chairs and large flags will be banned from the arena.

The standing area is uncovered and open to the elements, with concert-goers warned to bring a waterproof coat in case it rains.

There is no dress code, but on a list of frequently asked questions on the BBC website, guests are urged to “please avoid wearing clothing with large slogans and offensive wording”.

Revellers will not be able to bring alcohol or food in with them, but will be able to buy food and drink inside and can bring in an empty water bottle to fill up at the water fountains.

Platinum Jubilee
Sir Rod Stewart on stage during the Platinum Party at the Palace in June 2022 (Jacob King/PA)

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “The coronation concert on the BBC will bring the nation together to mark this momentous occasion and we are thrilled to be able to offer the public the opportunity to be part of the event at Windsor Castle through a national ballot, as well as providing audiences with exclusive coverage across TV and radio.”

One of the highlights will be “Lighting up the Nation”, in which famous locations across the UK will be lit up with projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Stars from screen and stage will also deliver a selection of spoken word sequences and a world-class orchestra will play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by famous entertainers.

The Coronation Choir, a diverse group that will be created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, will also make an appearance.

Platinum Jubilee
The royal family in the front row of the royal box at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace (Leon Neal/PA)

The Coronation Choir will appear alongside The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth, for a special performance on the night.

Also in the audience will be volunteers from the King and Queen Consort’s charity affiliations.

The remaining tickets will be made available to charities who work in support of young people, the military, the environment, their local communities and the wider Commonwealth.

Winning ticket-holders will be selected after February 28.

