Queen of the jungle Jill Scott to have football pitch named in her honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Queen of the jungle Jill Scott to have football pitch named in her honour

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 12.35am
Queen of the jungle Jill Scott to have football pitch named in her honour (ITV/PA)
Queen of the jungle Jill Scott to have football pitch named in her honour (ITV/PA)

Queen of the jungle Jill Scott is to be honoured by having a football pitch named after her near to her home town of Sunderland.

Scott, 36, was crowned Queen of the Jungle in November 2021 after she beat former health secretary Matt Hancock and Owen Warner in the final of the ITV reality show.

She has become the first of the 23 victorious Lionesses to be honoured by having a Football Foundation-funded pitch named after her, in her case at the Perth Green Community Centre in Jarrow, close to Sunderland.

Scott announced her retirement from a glittering playing career in the weeks after helping Sarina Wiegman’s side to European glory last summer, where she won her 161st and last senior international cap in the 2-1 final victory over Germany at Wembley.

Scott admitted to the PA news agency that she had been caught up in a whirlwind since starring in I’m A Celebrity… but is determined to be remembered for her sporting success and is planning a return to the training pitch.

“When I walk past people, they’re, ‘there’s that girl from the jungle’,” she told PA.

“I do still want to be known for my football, so I’m going to be getting back on the grass and coaching very soon and I’m really excited about that.”

England will head for Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 World Cup this summer as one of the favourites and Scott is bullish about their chances.

Jill Scott celebrates Euro 2022 success with her team-mates after extra-time victory over Germany in the final
Jill Scott celebrates Euro 2022 success with her team-mates after extra-time victory over Germany in the final (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asked if she will have mixed feelings as she watches Wiegman’s squad head into battle without her Down Under, Scott – who enjoyed a 16-year international career – told PA: “No, not at all.

“I’m so excited for that next generation of players and you know what? I don’t have to sit on the fence any more, so I’m going to say England are going to win the World Cup.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton says Raith Rovers 'not fearing' Motherwell challenge after reaching another SPFL Trust…
Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Dundee ahead against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron display against Raith Rovers as he…
The St Johnstone playing field gets a bit of attention during last weekend's game against Celtic. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch will get summer attention, says Gus MacPherson but Rangers were 'very…
A 'disappointed' Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to VAR 'naivety' as Dundee United boss doubles down on Ryan…
Zander Fagerson, from Kirriemuir, returns to the Scotland team after two months out.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Martin Kennedy addressed the NFUS conference in Glasgow Picture shows; Martin Kennedy., President of NFUS. Glasgow. Supplied by NFU Scotland Date; 09/02/2023
Farmers' union demands full policy funding breakdown
Nicola Sturgeon looking thoughtful.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake's press conference including Airdrie team news and…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow
Queen of the jungle Jill Scott to have football pitch named in her honour (ITV/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison

Editor's Picks

Most Commented