Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse’s Red Nose Day trek halted by weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse’s Red Nose Day trek halted by weather

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 5.40pm
Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan Clarke’s take part in the ‘Frozen’ Red Nose Day Challenge (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA))
Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan Clarke’s take part in the ‘Frozen’ Red Nose Day Challenge (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA))

Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan Clark’s mountain trek for Red Nose Day has been brought to a halt due to dangerous weather conditions closing in on the Scottish Highlands.

The trio had planned to reach the summit of the snow-capped Cairngorm mountain on Friday after spending the last two days climbing and wild camping.

However, they have been warned that any attempt to push ahead to the final peak currently could pose a danger to life due to 70mph winds and gusts up to 100mph expected at the summit.

Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan during day two of the Red Nose Day challenge in the Scottish Highlands (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA)

The expedition team are now trying to find a new safe route for the trio to re-attempt the summit and complete their challenge in 24 hours’ time – if it is deemed safe to resume.

The celebrities set off from the village of Braemar, near Aberdeen, on Wednesday morning and made their way through the foothills of the Southern Cairngorms before setting up camp in windy conditions.

Over the last two days, they have battled blustery winds, ice, rain and freezing temperatures in their bid to raise funds for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host Clark, 34, admitted that if he was told two days ago they could not get to the summit he would be “delighted”, but now they have gotten so close he was “absolutely gutted”.

He added: “I know it’s the right decision but we’re gutted. Even if there’s the smallest chance of us being able to carry on tomorrow then I’m staying. I didn’t start this challenge to only make it halfway.”

The Circle presenter Willis, 46, was also frustrated by the situation and said she was determined to see the challenge through to the end if it was at all possible.

She said: “I feel like the rug’s been pulled from under us. If there’s even the smallest chance of us trying again tomorrow then I’m staying. I’m not going home today. No way.

“I feel like I’ve only done 50% of the challenge and I always give 100% to everything I do. But it’s out of my control.

“I can’t get lost in my own disappointment though. I need to turn my annoyance into determination.”

The trio have been warned that any attempt to push ahead to the final peak currently could pose a danger to life (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA))

Dancing On Ice judge Mabuse, 32, added: “It’s not the result we were hoping for and I’m not good with change. It doesn’t matter what we want now. It’s up to the mountain whether this challenge carries on tomorrow or not.”

Expedition lead Graeme Douglas, who has been with the trio throughout their journey, emphasised that safety with all Comic Relief challenges was their “number one priority”.

He added: “We have been closely monitoring the weather over the past 24 hours and due to 70mph winds and gusts up to 100mph expected on the summit of Cairngorm today, we have reluctantly made the decision to pause the climb until tomorrow.

“We have revised the proposed route and weather permitting, we will press on to the summit on Saturday.”

The trio’s adventure has been filmed for a documentary, Frozen: Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Red Nose Day Challenge, which will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the run-up to Red Nose Day.

Money raised for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will help the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty in the UK and across the world.

A portion of the money raised will also go towards the emergency response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

– Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on March 17 with hosts AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
5
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan Clarke’s take part in the ‘Frozen’ Red Nose Day Challenge (Hamish Frost/Comic Relief/PA))
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented