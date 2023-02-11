In Pictures: Stars shimmer at Brit Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stars brought creativity and colour to the red carpet at the 2023 Brit Awards.

Harry Styles and Jessie J were among those turning heads at the O2 Arena in London.

Jessie J (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Bad Boy Chiller Crew (Ian West/PA)

Sam Ryder (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

MNEK (Ian West/PA)

Shania Twain (Ian West/PA)

Salma Hayek Pinault (Ian West/PA)

Billie Piper (Ian West/PA)

Lewis Capaldi (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Turner-Smith (Ian West/PA)

Sam Smith (Ian West/PA)

Jacob Lusk from Gabriels (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Daisy May Cooper (Ian West/PA)