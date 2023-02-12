Shania Twain says Adam Lambert’s wardrobe ‘standout moment’ from new Starstruck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shania Twain says Adam Lambert’s wardrobe ‘standout moment’ from new Starstruck

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 12.03am
Shania Twain said the wardrobe of fellow judge Adam Lambert has been one of the stand out moments of her time on Starstruck. (Ian West/PA).
Shania Twain said the wardrobe of fellow judge Adam Lambert has been one of the stand out moments of her time on Starstruck. (Ian West/PA).

Shania Twain said the wardrobe of fellow judge Adam Lambert has been one of the standout moments of her time on Starstruck.

The 57-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter joins Beverley Knight, Lambert and Jason Manford as a panellist on the ITV show, which sees members of the public attempt to recreate musical hits each week in a bid to win a £50,000 prize.

Olly Murs, who rose to fame on The X Factor, will once again host the show following last year’s inaugural series.

NME Awards 2022 – London

Adam Lambert (Ian West/PA)

Launched in in February 2022, the show featured performers impersonating stars including Harry Styles, Barbra Streisand, Sir Elton John and Cher.

Twain replaces actress and singer Sheridan Smith, who had been a judge on the last series.

When asked about her standout moments from making the show, Twain said: “Adam’s wardrobe – he is so stunning! I look forward to that every day.

“Jason has this fabulous humour and I enjoy having a laugh and bantering back and forth with him. Beverley is just very sisterly and warm.

“As far the music goes, just bring on the hits – I’m always looking forward to the hits. I live for music so I’m just the biggest fan in the audience.”

Lambert, who found fame after finishing runner-up on American Idol in 2009, has since had a big international career which has seen him partner with Queen in a series of live performances.

Twain also said she “loves” being in the UK as it has a “sister culture” to Canada, which also enjoys a cup of tea.

She added: “There is a much more relaxed sense of humour. We swear more in Canada so I curb that a little bit when I’m over here! I always feel very at home when I’m here.”

On Friday, the country pop superstar landed her third UK number one album with Queen Of Me.

Her sixth studio album chart success comes after her 1998 album Come On Over, which included hits That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, landed the top spot, along with her 2017 album Now.

Variety Club Showbusiness Awards
Beverley Knight returns to judge the second series of Starstruck (Ian West/PA)
She also revealed that there was a group of contestants impersonating her on the show called “Team Shania”.

Twain added: “It was so exciting. I was really flattered – it was like a career highlight and especially to have three women who have day jobs and they are obviously fans – they put their heart and soul into doing the best Shania they could do.”

Murs, who secured his fifth UK number one album with Marry Me in December, said having Twain on the show was “a pinch-yourself moment” for him, and another amazing person he has met during his career.

The 38-year-old singer added: “To hear that Shania Twain was doing the show was like: ‘Wow. That’s another picture to put on the wall.’”

Global’s Make Some Noise Night – London
Olly Murs will once again host the show following last year’s inaugural series. (Ian West/PA)
Fellow singer Knight, best known for her hit singles Greatest Day, Get Up!, and Shoulda Woulda Coulda, said she has noticed the “standards have gone up” this year.

The 49-year-old added: “Everyone has seen series one and thought: ‘I could do that’.

“So of course, the pool of people that we’ve drawn from is even wider with even more people coming along to give it a go.”

Comedian Manford, 41, also said: “The pressure is not there to ignite someone’s career, that’s not why someone’s come on the show.

“Maybe that’s in some of their heads, but the experience of being on the show is the prize because that’s fun and it harps back to what TV used to be like.”

The new series of Starstruck starts on Saturday February 18 at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

