Six male bombshells enter Casa Amor as Love Island heats up

Temperatures are rising in the latest episode of Love Island, with six new male bombshells seen entering rival villa Casa Amor.

During Sunday’s ITV show, the female contestants left the primary villa in their dressing gowns and towels, leaving their current partners behind as they are set to be tempted by the new entrants.

Frankie Davey, 22, who said he is “confident and ambitious” and has a “cheeky side”, and Kain Reed, 21, who thinks he has a “good chance” with Samie Elishi, are among the bombshells who entered in the closing moments of the episode.

The line-up also includes Ryan Weekley, 22, Maxwell Samuda, 23, Bayley Mummery, 25, and Martin Akinola, 27.

After they arrived, Samie said: “We are in trouble.”

The ending of the episode also teased six new female bombshells entering the original villa to tempt the male contestants away from their partners.

On Sunday, as the female contestants put on their make-up, Samie read a text saying that they are going on an “girly getaway” and to “grab any essentials and please leave the villa immediately”.

Now in Casa Amor, they all chanted: “What happens in Casa Amor stays in Casa Amor.”

They were told they will be joined by six new arrivals as they spend some nights away from the male contestants.

Back at the villa, Shaq Muhammad discovered they were missing and said: “No, no, no! Boys… the girls are gone.”

They were then told by text their partners have gone to Casa Amor and they need to pack them a case while they looked at filling their luggage with gym clothes.

Kai Fagan, who is coupled with Olivia Hawkins, said: “Why are we setting them up? Why are we assisting them?”

Earlier, Shaq and Tanya Manhenga – who have been the longest couple in the villa at 28 days – appeared to make up following an argument about Ron Hall.

He told her: “I will always try and be a better man for you.”

However, Tanya later told Olivia that she was still unsure about their relationship, saying “let’s see if we really understand each other”.

In an earlier episode, Shaq called Ron over to help with the washing up – which Tanya said was “rude”.

He later told her he “really didn’t like” the way she spoke to him and felt like he was “being told off” – and she revealed he reminded her of her ex-boyfriend.

On Sunday, other contestants also reflected on their relationships, with Tom saying he is “glad” he is with Samie.

He added: “I feel that obviously a lot of the couples in here maybe (have made) more progress than me and Samie, but we’ve been true to ourselves.

“We’re going at our own pace and I know I can see things progressing on the outside.”

Love Island returns at 9pm on Monday to ITV2 and ITVX.