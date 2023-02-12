Jodie Comer among stars to scoop top gongs as theatre awards go gender-neutral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jodie Comer among stars to scoop top gongs as theatre awards go gender-neutral

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 9.46pm
Jodie Comer attending the UK premiere of The Last Duel at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Thursday September 23, 2021.
Jodie Comer attending the UK premiere of The Last Duel at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Thursday September 23, 2021.

Jodie Comer led a host of female stars who have scooped top gongs at the WhatsOnStage Awards in its first year with gender-neutral acting categories.

The Killing Eve actress, 29, won the best performer in a play award for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-person production by Suzie Miller.

She fought off tough competition from David Tennant, Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, The Big Short’s Rafe Spall, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Mei Mac to claim the prize.

After receiving critical acclaim for her West End debut at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Comer will now be taking the play to Broadway this spring.

The award ceremony, held on Sunday at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London’s West End, also saw Gwyneth Keyworth take home the best supporting performer in a play award for her portrayal of Scout Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre.

Continuing the night of female triumph, Courtney Bowman picked up the best performer in a musical award for her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, while Lauren Drew won the best supporting performer in a musical prize for her role as Brooke in the show.

Heartstopper’s Joe Locke also scored the best professional debut gong for his performance in The Trials and Lucie Jones won best takeover for her turn as Elphaba in Wicked.

The big winner of the night was the enchanting My Neighbour Totoro, with five wins from nine nominations – including best direction for Phelim McDermott.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Heartstopper’s Joe Locke scored the best professional debut gong for his performance in The Trials (Ian West/PA)

The best new musical award went to Bonnie & Clyde the Musical while Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! won best musical revival for its sell-out run at the Young Vic, while also winning best video design for Joshua Thorson.

In the play categories, Prima Facie won the coveted best new play award, and the best play revival went to the West End premiere of Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Homegrown hit musical SIX triumphed yet again in the best West End show category, picking up the prize for the third time.

Curve Leicester’s production of Billy Elliot the Musical earned best regional production while best off-West End production went to But I’m A Cheerleader: The Musical at The Turbine Theatre.

Producer and theatre owner Nica Burns was also honoured with the services to theatre award in recognition of her “extraordinary career and her unfailing commitment to the health of the theatre industry”.

Alongside Max Weitzenhoffer she co-founded the Nimax Theatres which comprises of six West End theatres – the Palace, Lyric, Apollo, Garrick, Vaudeville and Duchess.

New West End theatre
Producer and theatre owner Nica Burns was honoured with the services to theatre award (Geraint Lewis/PA)

The 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, which are decided entirely by theatregoers, was hosted by Bowman, Laurie Kynaston and Billy Luke Nevers.

WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Coleman and Alex Wood said: “Today’s awards demonstrate that our theatre industry is going from strength to strength, and with the continued support of our wonderful audiences, there has been another vibrant year of productions across the UK.

“We are proud to be the first theatre awards to introduce gender-neutral performance categories to honour our world-leading on-stage talent, and it is heartening to see the ongoing prevalence of new work in our theatres.

“Our thanks as ever go to the audiences who have remained with us, who have bought tickets, who have seen shows and who have decided our award winners from such a wellspring of creativity.

“All of us at WhatsOnStage look ahead with anticipation to another year of stories brought to life in our theatres.”

