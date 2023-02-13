Pharrell Williams leads tributes to De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Pharrell Williams leads tributes to De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 10.56am
De La Soul at Common People Festival (David Jensen/PA)
De La Soul at Common People Festival (David Jensen/PA)

Stars of the hip hop world, including Pharrell Williams, Busta Rhymes and Cypress Hill, have paid tribute to Trugoy the Dove, founding member of influential trio De La Soul.

Representatives of the American rapper, real name David Jude Jolicoeur, confirmed reports of his death aged 54 to US outlets on Sunday.

Jolicoeur had spoken publicly about his congestive heart failure in recent years.

Music producer and chart-topping vocalist Williams led the tributes, writing on Twitter: “Trugoy Dave from De La Soul has gone up to be with the day of the stars with the Master.

“Sending love, light and positive vibrations to his family, The Soul and everyone whose lives have been touched by his existence.”

Referencing a De La Soul track, he added: “Oodles and Oodles and Oodles of O’s.”

Busta Rhymes, real name Trevor George Smith Jr, said he was in “complete disbelief” that he was typing a tribute for Jolicoeur, who he collaborated with on a number of occasions.

He added: “This one hurts Bad. Dave aka Trugoy the Dove Fly Beloved Fly. Rest Easy King.”

B-Real of Cypress Hill, known for their hit Insane In The Brain, shared a black and white photo of Jolicoeur performing on stage.

He wrote: “We lost another legend of hip hop music and culture in my brother Trugoy aka Dave of De La Soul.

“His music will allow him to live in our hearts and minds as he is gone. But not only was he a great musician but he was a great human being.

“He meant a lot to us.”

Tributes also came from Travis frontman Fran Healy, Big Daddy Kane and producer Kaytranada.

Rowetta from Madchester band Happy Mondays recalled being on the same line-up as De La Soul some 30 years ago.

She tweeted: “Sad sad news. RIP Trugoy.

“We first shared a stage at Cities In The Park, Heaton Park, Manchester in 1991.

“I’ve always loved De La Soul and always will.”

De La Soul took part in all-star tribute to hip hop on its 50th anniversary last week at the Grammy Awards, although Jolicoeur was notably absent.

Jolicoeur was born in Brooklyn but raised in Amityville, Long Island.

It was there at high school that he met Vincent Mason and Kelvin Mercer with whom he formed De La Soul, developing a new style of hip hop that incorporated jazz and more psychedelic sounds.

Their debut studio album, 3 Feet High And Rising, was released in 1989 and is now considered a pre-eminent record in the genre.

They offered a more optimistic sound and sampled acts as diverse as country music star Johnny Cash, soft rockers Hall & Oates and Steely Dan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
De La Soul at Common People Festival (David Jensen/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented