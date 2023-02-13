Care home resident, 97, goes ice skating with support from Torvill and Dean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Care home resident, 97, goes ice skating with support from Torvill and Dean

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 1.18pm
Doreen Barber (centre) first started ice skating aged 12, before the Second World War. With her are her daughter Nina Martinand Jess Wolohan, lifestyle coordinator (Care UK/PA)
Doreen Barber (centre) first started ice skating aged 12, before the Second World War. With her are her daughter Nina Martinand Jess Wolohan, lifestyle coordinator (Care UK/PA)

A 97-year-old care home resident and former ice skater has been treated to a special message from Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean after her dream to return to the rink became a reality.

Doreen Barber, from Stansted in Essex, started skating aged 12 before the Second World War and described her return to the ice after many years as “wonderful”.

Ms Barber said the experience on the ice was ‘wonderful’ (Care UK/PA)

Organised by her care home, Care UK’s Mountfitchet House in Coltsfield, the visit to Riverside Leisure Centre in Chelmsford on January 23 saw Ms Barber put on her skates and whizz around the rink on a wheelchair before receiving a video message from former Olympians Torvill and Dean.

Touched by her story and speaking from the studio of ITV’s Dancing On Ice, Torvill told Ms Barber: “We hope you enjoyed going back onto the ice again.”

Dean added: “We wish you all the very best and keep on watching and whenever you get a chance to get to the rink, come down to the ice rink.”

Responding to the experience, Ms Barber said: “Imagine being my age and being on the ice – I never thought I’d see the day! It was so much fun and I had a wonderful time.

“I’m touched that (Torvill and Dean) would take the time to do this for me.

“I feel like a celebrity – people will have to pay to talk to me now!”

Ms Barber was joined by fellow residents of her care home (Care UK/PA)

Ms Barber, who was joined by several other residents, had been a keen skater since the age of 12 but had to temporarily stop when the Second World War began.

She was able to return to skating after the war and skated regularly throughout her life teaching her children and husband to skate too.

Despite not being on the ice for many years, Ms Barber’s love for the sport never faded.

She has watched Dancing On Ice each year and regularly shared fond memories with her carers and other residents about her skating days.

The visit formed part of Mountfitchet House’s Wishing Tree Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean shared a video message with Ms Barber from the Dancing On Ice studio (Care UK/ITV/PA)

Joanna Duke, home manager at Mountfitchet House, added: “Ms Barber often talks fondly about when she used to ice skate, so when she expressed a desire to give it another go we were thrilled to help make it happen.

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share their ambitions and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality.

“Ms Barber was clearly over the moon to be back on the ice, sharing stories from her younger days and wowing us all by telling us the tricks she used to do!

“Ms Barber had a lovely day, and the video from her skating idols really was the icing on the cake. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Mountfitchet House, and the team over at Dancing On Ice, who helped to make her wish come true.”

