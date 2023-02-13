Paramore on track for first UK number one album in almost a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paramore on track for first UK number one album in almost a decade

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 6.01pm
Paramore on track for their first number one album in almost a decade (Niall Carson/PA)
Paramore on track for their first number one album in almost a decade (Niall Carson/PA)

Paramore are on track to secure their first UK number one album in almost a decade with This Is Why, according to the Official Charts Company.

The American pop-punk band, consisting of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, have twice previously reached the top spot on the official album chart with Brand New Eyes in 2009 and Paramore in 2013.

Ahead of the official album charts announcement on Friday, Paramore are currently out selling their competition, You Me At Six, by more than 2:1, according to the Official Charts Company.

Radio 1 Big Weekend – Londonderry
Paramore (Niall Carson/PA)

Holding on to the number two spot at the midweek point, rock band You Me At Six, hailing from Weybridge in Surrey, are on track to earn their seventh entry into the top 10 with Truth Decay.

Meanwhile, the rock trend continues as The Rolling Stones’ recently released greatest hits album GRRR! Live is headed for number six.

Elsewhere on the album chart, the impact of Saturday’s Brit awards is making itself known with album of the year winner Harry Styles’ Harry’s House edging up to number three.

While winner of best British group and best new artist Wet Leg’s eponymous album has re-entered the top 40, currently at number 33.

Both albums originally debuted at number one.

The Official Chart Company’s midweek update also see’s The Highlights by The Weeknd at number four and Taylor Swift’s Midnights currently at number five.

Morbius screening – London
You Me At Six (Ian West/PA)

After recently re-issuing their first two albums on vinyl, Scottish rock band Mogwai are looking to claim their highest ever positions on the chart.

Their debut album, Mogwai Young Team, which was originally released in 1997, is currently sitting just outside the top 10 at number 12, while their 1999 release Come On Die Young is comfortably within the top 40 at number 24.

Also on course to secure a new peak position is new wave band Tubeway Army, whose 1978 self-titled debut is headed for a number 13 re-entry, having previously peaked at number 14 in the year following its release.

San Diego rock band Pierce the Veil are on track for a second top 20 UK album with The Jaws Of Life, which is currently at number 20, while Swedish heavy metal band In Flames may claim their very first top 40 entry with their 14th album Foregone, currently at number 36.

