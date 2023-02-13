S Club 7 announce reunion tour to celebrate 25th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
S Club 7 announce reunion tour to celebrate 25th anniversary

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 7.13pm Updated: February 13 2023, 8.57pm
(l to r) Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara, of S Club 7 during filming for The One Show (Jonathan Brady/PA)
S Club 7 have announced they are reuniting for a UK tour later this year in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

The seven-piece pop group were originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998 and produced hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut Bring It All Back.

In 2003 they disbanded but briefly came back together in 2014 to perform a medley of their best-known songs for the BBC Children In Need appeal.

Their new UK and Ireland arena reunion tour will see all the original seven members – Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett – back on the road together.

The band said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again.

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long. Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done.

“We hope everyone can join us for one big party.”

They will open their 11-date tour on October 13 in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena before continuing to cities including Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

The O2 in London will be the last stop on the tour on October 28.

Appearing on BBC’s The One Show after the announcement, singer McIntosh revealed the tour will have a nostalgic feeling to it.

“Obviously we’re bringing the late 90s/early noughties. So it’s a lot of fun”, he said.

“Our music is very positive and I think in today’s times you need a bit of positive, you need to be picking up so that’s what we’re here to do.”

The group confirmed everyone had immediately agreed to reunite as it “felt like the right time” for them.

They said they were most excited to perform their hit Reach on the tour but added that they were open to fans contacting them through social media to request what songs they would like to hear during the shows.

During their five years together they produced four studio albums with their debut, S Club, launching in 1999.

They followed this up with the chart-topper 7 in 2000, Sunshine in 2001 and Seeing Double in 2002.

The group also achieved number one status on a number of tracks including Never Had A Dream Come True and Have You Ever.

They also cemented their fame after starring in their own BBC TV series Miami 7 and LA 7.

After they called it a day, band members went on to explore other pursuits, with Stevens launching a solo music career and competing on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice.

Spearritt became a TV actress, with roles in shows such as ITV’s Primeval, and Lee has performed in West End shows including Les Miserables and Jersey Boys.

McIntosh, O’Meara and Cattermole later became members of the spin-off group S Club Allstars, previously S Club 3, with Barrett joining them in 2014.

O’Meara, who also released solo music and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2007, has gone through a number of back operations in recent years.

She confirmed on The One Show she feels “ready” to get back on stage, adding: “I’m doing physio. I’m allowed to swim now so I’m just starting to get my back stronger but I will definitely be there on that stage. 100%.”

