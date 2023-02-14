Call The Midwife screenwriter among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Call The Midwife screenwriter among those to be honoured at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 2.47am Updated: February 14 2023, 7.13am
Heidi Thomas is to attend a Windsor Castle investiture (Ian West/PA)
Heidi Thomas is to attend a Windsor Castle investiture (Ian West/PA)

Call the Midwife screenwriter Heidi Thomas, triple jumper Connie Henry and music producer Danny Poku will be among those receiving honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The investiture ceremony will also see Euan Blair, the tech entrepreneur and son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, collect an MBE for services to education.

Mr Blair, 38, said when his award was announced in June last year that he owed it to the staff at his start-up, Multiverse.

“It’s a real honour to receive this recognition but it’s on behalf of an organisation full of people who are working tirelessly to build a truly outstanding alternative to university,” he said.

Windsor Castle investiture, Bettina Leslie
Bettina Leslie, the founder of Freedom4Girls, is being made an MBE (Danny Lawson/PA)

Screenwriter and playwright Ms Thomas, 60, will collect her OBE for services to drama after a career of almost 40 years.

She is married to actor Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner in Call the Midwife.

Ms Henry, 50, won bronze for England in the 1998 Commonwealth Games and will receive an MBE for charitable services to young people through sport and education.

She founded Track Academy in 2007, an athletics charity based in Willesden, west London, which aims to reduce drug use and gang crime through mentoring and teaching.

Mr Poku is behind music production company Tim and Danny Music, and will become an MBE alongside fellow co-founder Tim Blacksmith.

The firm has worked with artists including Sam Smith, Charli XCX, Emeli Sande and Labrinth.

Also receiving MBEs in the ceremony are Bettina Leslie, the founder of period poverty charity Freedom4Girls, and British Forces Broadcasting Service trustee Howard Perlin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
2
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
3
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
4
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
5
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
6
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished
7
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
8
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
9
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2
10
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi

More from The Courier

A man had been seen trying doors in the Dorward Road area of Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged with theft in Montrose
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts 'weapon' was joke Christmas present for wife
An artist's impression of how the Lochgelly development will look. Image Robertson Homes/Fife Council
24-bed care home and 20 affordable houses to be built in Lochgelly
A frustrated Mulgrew. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are 'up for the fight' — but talk is…
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson: Both Dundee strikers scored in Sunday's win over Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end - and I'd rather…
Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 against Cove Rangers after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and 'standing…
Drey Wright during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright has been one of St Johnstone's best, says Callum Davidson
Patrick Higgins, front, with fellow members of Strathmiglo Conservation Community. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Nature lovers' bid to put Strathmiglo on the map as Fife's first biodiversity village
cononsyth hens sheds
Angus chicken shed opponents urge councillors to shoot down plan for giant facility
Dundee United star Dave Bowman's daughter Rebecca (aged 2), shows her affection for her bearded collie dog Toddie, with a Valentine's Day card. Photo taken 12/2/1993. Featured in C&A 13/2/1992. B70 1993-02-12 Rebecca Bowman with her dog Toddie (C)DCT
Puppy love: How Valentine's Day has been celebrated in Dundee over the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented