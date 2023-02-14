Denise Van Outen reveals new partner has ‘put a smile back on my face’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Denise Van Outen reveals new partner has ‘put a smile back on my face’

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 4.53pm
Denise van Outen and Jimmy Barba (Ian West/PA)
Denise van Outen and Jimmy Barba (Ian West/PA)

Denise Van Outen has revealed that her new partner Jimmy Barba has “put a smile back on my face”.

The 48-year-old actress and TV presenter reportedly split from her former long-term partner Eddie Boxshall at the beginning of last year.

Appearing alongside Barba on a Valentine’s Day edition of Steph’s Packed Lunch, Van Outen said: “He’s put a smile back on my face,” to which Barba replied: “She’s done the same for me as well.”

Speaking to the host of the Channel 4 programme Steph McGovern, Van Outen also said she and Barba would not be spending their first Valentine’s Day together as they were each sharing the evening with their daughters from previous relationships.

“We’ve been together for almost a year but we’re actually not together tonight because I’ve got Betsy (Van Outen’s daughter) and you’ve got yours (Jimmy’s daughter Toni),” she said.

Van Outen shares 12-year-old daughter Betsy with her former husband, the actor Lee Mead.

During her appearance on the show, Van Outen admitted that the most romantic thing Barba has done for her was help her with some DIY jobs in her kitchen.

“I prefer romantic gestures over big extravagant gifts – like Jimmy fixed the plinth in my kitchen,” she said.

Denise Van Outen
Denise Van Outen (Pete Summers/PA)

“Because my dishwasher wouldn’t fit and I came home and he’d fixed it and I thought that was a lovely thing to do, I’ve got a lovely plinth now.”

To which Barba replied: “It’s much better now. It was cracked, I glued it back together and I painted it, put some silicone on it as well so it looked brand new.”

Barba also revealed that he appreciates it when Van Outen does little things for him such as making him food.

When asked by McGovern, 40, what small gestures he enjoys the most, Barba said: “A cup of tea, she makes me a packed lunch – she makes a great soup actually!”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs every weekday at 12:30pm on Channel 4 and All 4.

