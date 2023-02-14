Viewers given closer look at Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Viewers have been offered a glimpse at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming sequel to Netflix hit Bridgerton.

The new six-part-series, which is set to land on the streaming platform on May 4, will follow the life of a young Queen Charlotte as she rises to power.

In a trailer for the series, fans have been given a closer look at India Amarteifio as a young Charlotte and the origins of her romance with a young King George – played by Corey Mylchreest.

The trailer opens with Queen Charlotte, who has been betrothed to King George against her will, entering a palace in a horse-drawn carriage as hoards of people wave flags and cheer at the gates.

Cutting to a scene in a garden, Queen Charlotte can be seen curtsying to her new husband and addressing him as “your majesty”.

In response, King George takes hold of the hand of his new wife, bringing her up to his level, and says: “Hello Charlotte. I’m George.”

An array of extravagant scenes and eventful snippets follow, with Charlotte being told: “Your marriage is the business of this country. This cannot go wrong.”

As the story unfolds, a great love story – and a subsequent societal shift – evolves.

The series will also feature a younger version of central Bridgerton character Lady Danbury, who will be portrayed by Arsema Thomas.

As with the parent series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be produced by Shonda Rhimes’s company Shondaland.

A number of familiar faces from the original Bridgerton series also appear throughout the trailer – including older Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh as older Lady Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

The trailer draws to a close with an increasingly confident Queen Charlotte saying: “This is my home.

“I am the Queen.”